Allegiant Announces Agreement in Principle for Maintenance Technicians and Related Workforce First Contract with International Brotherhood of Teamsters

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces that the company and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), representing Allegiant's workforce of maintenance technician and related employees, have reached an agreement in principle on all remaining open issues for the first collective bargaining agreement between the parties. The agreement in principle is subject to finalization between the parties and ratification by the employee group, which includes line and heavy maintenance technicians as well as stores employees and some administrative maintenance staff. A ratification vote is expected to occur by the end of July, 2021. Allegiant currently employs 415 maintenance technician and related employees.

"We are pleased to announce this agreement with the IBT and our workforce of maintenance technician and related employees, and commend the great work of all who have been involved in the process," said Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer. "Our maintenance team's work is critical to our operation every day, ensuring our customers have access to safe and seamless, convenient and affordable travel. I applaud this important milestone and look forward to finalizing the first contract with this critical, skilled group of team members."

The process of negotiating a first collective bargaining agreement for Allegiant maintenance technician and related employees began in January 2019. The parties had temporarily suspended negotiations early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but talks resumed in September. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters was most recently certified as the group's exclusive representative on March 7, 2018.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares.

