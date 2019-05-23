Allegiant Announces Paul Berry As Vice President Of Hotel Operations

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Berry, a veteran hotelier who has managed several of the world's premier luxury resorts, has been appointed vice president of hotel operations for Sunseeker Resorts, a division of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT).

Berry is a key member of the leadership team responsible for establishing the strategic direction of Sunseeker Resorts and the company's first property, Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor, which is currently under construction in Southwest Florida. In his role, Berry will be responsible for guest experience, employee culture and daily management of the Florida hotel.

Prior to joining Sunseeker Resorts, Berry held a variety of leadership roles at MGM Resorts International properties. Most recently, he served as vice president of hotel operations at ARIA Resort & Casino at CityCenter, which earned the AAA Five Diamond and the Forbes Five Star awards under his management. During his tenure at Bellagio Resort and Casino, Berry helped the hotel maintain its AAA Five Diamond status.

Such industry honors are awarded to hotels and resorts that provide a premier guest experience, says Micah Richins, executive vice president and COO of Sunseeker Resorts. Berry undoubtedly will bring that level of excellence and service to Sunseeker Resorts.

"Paul is one of the hospitality industry's top leaders. He is an expert at cultivating a culture of excellence, for employees and guests," Richins says. "He will bring the kind of leadership to the team that will make Sunseeker Resorts a world-class destination."

During a career that spans more than 30 years, Berry has also served as vice president of guest services and director of guest services for Bellagio, executive assistant hotel manager for Treasure Island Resort and Casino and assistant executive housekeeper of The Mirage, among others. He was an integral member of the opening teams for several major Las Vegas properties including ARIA, Bellagio, Bellagio Spa Tower, Treasure Island and The Mirage.

"Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor will be an integral part of the Southwest Florida community, providing guests with dining and entertainment options, as well as excellent employment opportunities for residents," says Berry, who plans to move to Florida later this year. "I'm looking forward to becoming part of the Port Charlotte family."

Allegiant in 2017 announced plans for Sunseeker Resorts, including its inaugural development – a one-of-a-kind hotel/extended stay resort in Charlotte Harbor, on Florida's Gulf Coast. The project marks an important step in Allegiant's evolution as a travel company, offering customers more opportunity for leisure experiences.

The initial phase of the resort will feature approximately 500 hotel rooms, more than 180 extended stay Sun Suite Residences, meeting and conference space, as well as a variety of restaurants, bars and retail outlets along a scenic harbor walk.

Located near the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), a base of operations for Allegiant Air which served more than 1.5 million passengers in 2018, Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor will be the largest and most unique resort in the region. The project will have a deep and lasting impact on Florida's economy, bringing hundreds of construction jobs, and more than 800 permanent jobs in and around the resort. Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor is anticipated to spark an increase of 300,000 visitors annually to the area.

In addition to its service to Punta Gorda, Allegiant currently operates flights from nearby St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – all within a two-hour drive of Charlotte Harbor. In total, Allegiant currently moves nearly 8 million leisure travelers in and out of Florida every year. This nexus between air transportation and hospitality will afford easy access to the resort location, while capitalizing on the direct-to-customer sales model which has been Allegiant's hallmark in its success as an industry-leading, low-cost airline with a unique focus on leisure travel.

Further information, such as projected construction dates, will be shared when available. Initial renderings of the property (including video) are available here: http://ow.ly/j9ts30eF6lo .

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences – from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations, with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares, as well as hotel rooms and rental cars available exclusively through the company's website, Allegiant.com. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts division is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida – a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. A growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor sports and games to thrill seekers of all ages, while TeeSnap helps golf courses thrive and enhance customer experience through an innovative suite of technology tools for course scheduling, point of sale and more. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

Media Contact:

mediarelations@allegiantair.com

702-800-2020

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company