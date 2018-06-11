Allegiant Announces Robert Wilson As EVP & Chief Information Officer

"Rob has done a fantastic job leading the team in interim since January, and we look forward to having his experience with Allegiant and expertise in aviation technology in our C-Suite," said Allegiant President John Redmond. "Rob will oversee Information Technology and Information System teams to support the needs of the company's ever-growing and evolving business. He will lead more than 150 IT team members through the projects outlined in our robust and complex roadmap."

Before assuming his new role, Wilson previously served as SVP, Information Systems. Prior to joining Allegiant in 2009, he spent 14 years working in software development and design, specializing in airline operations, maintenance, accounting, and materials systems. His career includes domestic and international experience across the gamut of airline operations.

Wilson received a BS in Aviation Management from the Florida Institute of Technology. Additionally, he has earned a Multi-Engine Commercial Instrument rating and 121 Aircraft Dispatch Certificate.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small and mid-sized cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 80 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

