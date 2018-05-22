Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters

"We are pleased to have come to an agreement with the IBT and our dispatchers, and commend the work of all whose efforts contributed to a successful negotiation," said Maury Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer. "A first agreement is an important milestone, and having a contract in place that supports our team members and keeps us competitive across the industry is a win for all involved."

"Our team of dispatchers is at the heart of Allegiant, forecasting conditions, working in real time with airports and crews, and in many ways enhancing safety and powering our daily operations," said Michael Wuerger, Allegiant vice president, Operations Control Center. "We appreciate their dedication and commitment as we worked towards a fair agreement to support their efforts well into the future."

The process of negotiating a first collective bargaining agreement for Allegiant dispatchers began in 2017. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters was most recently certified as the group's exclusive representative on October 26, 2016.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

