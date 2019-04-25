Allegiant Announces Vote To Ratify Dispatchers Contract With International Brotherhood of Teamsters

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces that dispatchers represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) have voted to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement with the company.

"We applaud the efforts of all who came to the negotiating table to craft this agreement," said Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer. "This is an excellent example of all parties collaborating effectively and with great dedication, resulting in a contract that supports our team members, keeps us competitive across the industry and enables company goals."

"Our team of dispatchers is at the core of Allegiant's operation," said Michael Wuerger, vice president, Operations Control Center. "They keep our flights, crews and passengers moving safely and efficiently in real time. We appreciate the dedication they bring to work each day, and with today's agreement, look towards a bright future together."

The contract is effective on May 1, 2019 for a five-year term. Allegiant currently employs 34 flight dispatchers.

The process of negotiating a first collective bargaining agreement for Allegiant dispatchers began in 2017. The parties had resumed negotiations in January of 2019 following the failed ratification of a prior tentative agreement reached between the parties in May of 2018. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters was most recently certified as the group's exclusive representative on October 26, 2016.

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 80 aircraft and 450 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

Contact:

Allegiant Media Relations

702-800-2020

mediarelations@allegiantair.com

SOURCE Allegiant

Related Links

https://www.allegiantair.com

