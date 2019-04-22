Allegiant Files Application With U.S. Department Of Transportation To Offer Scheduled Service To Mexico

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today signaled its next phase of growth as the industry leader in offering affordable, non-stop flight options for leisure travelers by filing an application with the U.S. Department of Transportation to offer scheduled service between the United States and Mexico.

Known for innovation in linking travelers in small-to-medium cities to top vacation destinations, Allegiant currently serves more than 450 domestic routes. This will be the company's initial venture into scheduled international service.

"Unlike other U.S. carriers, Allegiant has always been laser-focused on leisure travel and providing access to affordable, non-stop flights for those who wouldn't otherwise be able to go on vacation," said Maury Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer. "Offering service to Mexico will provide a whole new array of options for travelers to discover world-class destinations that may have been previously out of reach."

"We believe that providing scheduled service to Mexico will also be of great economic benefit, by stimulating traffic and providing additional competition in the international leisure market," he continued. "It will not only bring exceptional value to travelers, but will also enhance both tourism and business impact in the communities we serve."

The DOT application is the first step in the process for Allegiant to begin scheduled service to Mexico. Projected dates and locations for commencement of service will be announced at later dates as the process moves forward.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 80 aircraft and 450 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket.

