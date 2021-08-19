Allegiant Introduces Allways Rewards - The First Loyalty Program Designed Specifically For Leisure Travelers

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today launched the travel company's signature non-credit card loyalty program, Allways Rewards. The first airline loyalty program designed specifically for leisure travelers, Allways brings together the best of tech, travel and retail – providing continuous opportunities for customers to earn and redeem points - without restrictions, blackout dates or mileage tracking. In addition to opportunities to redeem points for flights, lodging and rental cars, the program leverages Allegiant's partnerships to bring unique rewards to members, including sports and live music event tickets and exclusive experiences.

The program rollout will be accompanied by the Allways Rewards Launch Sweepstakes, starting September 3. One grand prize winner will receive a year of concert tickets, along with a pair of tickets to eight NFL Las Vegas Raiders home football games, beginning when the Silver and Black host the Miami Dolphins on September 29 at Allegiant Stadium. The grand prize winner will also receive vouchers for travel to Las Vegas or any other Allegiant destination. Those who enroll in the program by September 13 will be automatically entered to win.

"We designed Allways Rewards specifically to have an immediate personal impact for our customers. It was truly inspired by the best innovative technology and retail programs that make earning, tracking and using rewards incredibly easy," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "It's a generational departure from traditional miles-based airline loyalty, which exclusively addresses high-mileage business travelers with long layovers in airport lounges."

"This program is about always earning, redeeming and getting something in return – without having to calculate miles, or worry about exceptions like blackout dates and point expiration," he continued. "It specifically benefits the way that leisure travelers fly, where they stay, and how they play. Allways Rewards members are free to spend their points at any time, in any amount for anything sold at allegiant.com"

Allways Rewards is a tech-forward program based on a user-friendly, points-based system. Members receive one point for every dollar spent at Allegiant.com, and two points per $1 for spending over $500 (excluding taxes and fees). Points are available for use 72 hours after travel on Allegiant, and are redeemed at .01 per point. There are no blackout dates or usage fees and no minimum requirements for redemption. Points have no expiration for members who purchase travel with Allegiant within 24 months. Members will have the ability to combine Allways Rewards points with vouchers or promo codes seamlessly. And unlike most travel reward programs, points are awarded to the buyer rather than to an individual traveler. This means the Allways member will receive full credit for purchasing family travel, not just the cost of their own ticket.

In another central benefit to be added later this year, Allways members will receive a five percent discount on all airfare purchased at Allegiant.com. Members will also see a host of special promotions and discounts on travel offered via a personalized online portal, as well as access to exclusive member benefits under the Allways All-Access banner, including Ticketmaster ticket cash, event ticket giveaways and promotions, opportunities to earn and redeem on live music and sports event ticket purchases, special artist experiences and more.

The program is designed to integrate seamlessly with the Allegiant World Mastercard®, which debuts a new Allways-branded look this month. Launched in 2016, the card has been named USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice / Best Airline Co-Brand Credit Card for 2019 and 2020. Cardholders will be automatically enrolled in Allways Rewards, and will enjoy additional benefits offered to cardholders.

There is no fee required to join Allways Rewards. To enroll, visit Allegiant.com.

