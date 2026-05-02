Allegiant Launches Special Offer to Passengers Affected by Closure of Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines customers can earn 50% back in Allways Rewards® points on select flights using code ALLWAYSTHERE*

Allegiant will implement a temporary fare freeze on routes overlapping with Spirit

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced a special offer to assist passengers affected by the closure of Spirit Airlines. Through May 12, 2026, Spirit customers can receive 50% back in Allways Rewards® points on qualifying itineraries rebooked with Allegiant using code ALLWAYSTHERE.

To support travelers during this transition, the airline will also temporarily hold fares steady across routes that overlap with Spirit.

"We recognize that uncertainty like this can be stressful for travelers, and while our current flight schedule only overlaps with some of the affected routes, our priority is to help reaccommodate passengers as much as we possibly can," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. "Providing reliable and affordable service to travelers is what we do best, and our team is ready and able to assist."

Allegiant launched service in destinations such as Atlantic City last year and had previously introduced roughly 500,000 additional seats in markets where it competes with Spirit. These actions were part of a proactive network strategy to ensure continued access and reliable service for travelers as broader industry conditions evolved.

A hallmark of Allegiant's business model is making vacations more affordable and convenient. Through its expansive network of all-nonstop flights, the airline connects travelers from small and mid-sized communities to top vacation destinations across the country.

The airline's award-winning loyalty program, Allways Rewards®, is free to join and allows members to earn points based on dollars spent rather than miles flown.

How to Redeem Offer:

Log into your Allways Rewards® account on Allegiant.com (Not a member? Sign-up today, it's free to join.) Book an eligible itinerary between May 2nd and May 12th, 2026, for travel dates between May 2nd and July 20th, 2026 on eligible routes listed below. Before completing your booking, enter promo code ALLWAYSTHERE at checkout and receive 50% rebate back in bonus points.

Please visit Allegiantair.com/en/allways-there to learn more about this offer.

Eligible Routes (available in either direction):

Spirit Airlines Allegiant Air Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) to Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) to Orlando International Airport (MCO) Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) to Punta Gorda International Airport (PGD) Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) to Tampa Bay International Airport (TPA) Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) Nashville International Airport (BNA) to Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Nashville International Airport (BNA) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Nashville International Airport (BNA) to Orlando International Airport (MCO) Nashville International Airport (BNA) to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) Charlotte International Airport (CLT) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) Charlotte International Airport (CLT) to Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) Charlotte International Airport (CLT) to Miami International Airport (MIA) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) to Orlando International Airport (MCO) Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Indianapolis International Airport (IND) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Indianapolis International Airport (IND) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) Indianapolis International Airport (IND) to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) Indianapolis International Airport (IND) to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) Indianapolis International Airport (IND) to Orlando International Airport (MCO) Indianapolis International Airport (IND) to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Orlando International Airport (MCO) Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) O'Hare International Airport (ORD) to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Midway International Airport (MDW) to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Memphis International Airport (MEM) Memphis International Airport (MEM) to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

*About Allways Rewards Offer

Promotion begins at 12 a.m. PT on 05/02/26, and purchase must be made by 11:59 p.m., 05/12/26 for travel between 05/02/26 and 07/20/26. Enter promo code ALLWAYSTHERE in the shopping cart at check-out to save $1 on your booking and receive 50% rebate back in bonus points on eligible purchases, excluding taxes and fees. Customers must have an open Allways Rewards® account, and must be logged in to their Allways Rewards®, and use the email address associated with their Allways account at the time of booking and to receive the 50% rebate back in bonus points. Additionally, customers are required to use the same email address that is on your Allways Rewards® account on your reservation in order to be eligible. Eligible routes include ACY-FLL, ACY-SFB, ACY-MYR, ACY-PGD, ACY-PIE, BNA-FLL, BNA-SFB, FLL-USA, SFB-USA, FLL-LCK, LCK-SFB, FLL-IND, FLL-SDF, IND-LAS, IND-SFB, LAS-SFB, MDW-PGD, MEM-SFB, MYR-PIT, PIT-SFB, SDF-SFB. Routes are valid for travel in either direction. Trips with return flights scheduled after Month Day, Year, are not eligible to receive bonus points under this promotion. This promotion is only available for purchases made on Allegiant.com, and is limited to one bonus per member to the member who booked the itinerary. Allways Rewards® Members must book and complete travel during the specified time frames in order to qualify; if any portion of the purchased itinerary is changed, cancelled, or modified, the member will not receive the bonus points. The bonus points will be awarded to the member's Allways Rewards® account within seven days after the completion of the purchased itinerary. This promotion is based on local time. Promotion cannot be used in conjunction with BOGO offers, or any other offers or promotions. Limit one rebate per Allways Rewards® account. Management reserves the right to cancel or modify the promotion at any time. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. Other restrictions may apply.

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company