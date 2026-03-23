Allegiant Launches "Travel with Confidence" Policy, Offering Flexible Travel Options to Remove Uncertainty from Travel Planning

New policy gives travelers added flexibility to adjust plans as travel conditions may vary during the current partial government shutdown

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced a new "Travel with Confidence" policy, giving customers greater flexibility and peace of mind when planning upcoming travel.

For a limited time, applicable to new and existing bookings, customers whose flights are scheduled to depart between now and the end of the partial government shutdown can change or cancel their itineraries without penalty, making it easier to plan trips with confidence.

Through this initiative, Allegiant is providing customers with added control over their travel plans while continuing to deliver reliable service across its network.

"We know travelers want to feel confident and in control when they book a trip," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's Chief Commercial Officer. "This policy gives them the flexibility to adjust plans if needed, while our network – which includes many smaller, easier-to-navigate airports – helps make the travel experience simpler from start to finish."

Flights across Allegiant's network are operating as scheduled, including at the many smaller markets the airline serves. These airports often provide a more streamlined travel experience, with less crowded terminals and easier navigation from check-in to gate.

Founded with the mission to make air travel more accessible and convenient, Allegiant's unique business strategy continues to reshape the U.S. leisure travel industry. Allegiant's network of all-nonstop flights, serving communities often overlooked by other carriers, has been a key differentiator that separates the airline from others.

Earlier this year, Allegiant was recognized as one of the top-performing airlines in the industry, earning the No. 2 spot in The Wall Street Journal's annual airline rankings. The recognition reflects the airline's strong operational performance and commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality service for its customers.

Offering a worry-free option to adjust travel plans is just one more way Allegiant demonstrates its commitment to providing exceptional value and customer-first solutions, Wells added.

"Whether travelers are embarking on a family vacation, crossing off a bucket-list destination or visiting loved ones, Allegiant's focus remains on simplifying the journey and empowering customers to travel with assurance," Wells said. "As the airline adapts to evolving travel conditions, it remains dedicated to upholding its promise of flexibility and reliable service, ensuring every passenger feels supported from booking to arrival."

Throughout the partial government shutdown, customers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for airport security screening. Check local airport websites or social media channels for TSA wait times. Allegiant continues to monitor conditions closely and remains focused on delivering a safe, reliable, and smooth travel experience.

"Travel with Confidence" policy highlights:

No change fees for eligible bookings





Option to cancel and receive a refund without penalty

To adjust itineraries and receive these benefits, customers must call, chat, text or email Allegiant Customer Care directly. For contact information, visit allegiantair.com/contactus. The option to cancel and receive a refund without penalty must be processed through the airline's Customer Care team.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

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SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company