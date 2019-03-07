Allegiant Reports February 2019 Traffic

News provided by

Allegiant

Mar 12, 2019, 17:15 ET

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for February 2019. 

Scheduled Service


February 2019

February 2018

Change

Passengers

1,012,255

991,885

2.1%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

947,536

928,082

2.1%

Available seat miles (000)

1,137,059

1,099,228

3.4%

Load factor

83.3%

84.4%

(1.1) pts

Departures

7,265

7,086

2.5%

Average stage length (miles)

908

917

(1.0%)

Total System*


February 2019

February 2018

Change

Passengers

1,020,352

999,163

2.1%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

958,240

937,279

2.2%

Available seat miles (000)

1,174,082

1,139,795

3.0%

Load factor

81.6%

82.2%

(0.6) pts

Departures

7,559

7,408

2.0%

Average stage length (miles)

903

910

(0.8%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

February 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.17

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 75 aircraft and 400 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey

Chris Allen

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

email: ir@allegiantair.com

SOURCE Allegiant

Related Links

http://Allegiant.com

Also from this source

Mar 07, 2019, 13:48 ET Allegiant Announces Agreement In Principle For Dispatchers...

Jan 09, 2019, 09:00 ET Allegiant unveils aircraft featuring unique Make-A-Wish® livery...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Allegiant Reports February 2019 Traffic

News provided by

Allegiant

Mar 12, 2019, 17:15 ET