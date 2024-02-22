ALLEGIANT SECURES SPOT ON THE WALL STREET JOURNAL'S 2023 LIST OF TOP AIRLINES

Ultra-low-cost carrier recognized for excellence in passenger satisfaction

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is thrilled to announce its recognition in The Wall Street Journal's annual list of top airlines. This acknowledgment highlights Allegiant's unique position in providing exceptional value and quality services within the aviation industry.

Allegiant, which ranked third on the list, finished as the top ULCC.

Earning a top position on The Wall Street Journal's esteemed list is a testament to Allegiant's dedication to providing unparalleled value and top-notch service to its customers. The airline boasted impressive operations, achieving a 99.8 percent controllable completion rate, second in the industry. However, Allegiant is number one in the industry at handling baggage, mishandling only 1.72 bags per 1,000 passengers, well below the industry average of 6.37. The airline also did not involuntarily bump a single passenger in 2023. Both categories played a significant role in the Wall Street Journal's recognition.

"We are so proud to be recognized as one of the top airlines in the U.S by the Wall Street Journal. Allegiant's unique business model and the role we play in the communities we serve has knitted us into the fabric of the nation's leisure travel industry," said Gregory C. Anderson, Allegiant president. "Our broad network of 550 routes provides our leisure customers with affordable, nonstop flights to visit the people and places that matter most. This achievement highlights our Team's unwavering dedication to delivering value, reliability and quality service to our leisure customers."

Allegiant's business model focuses on connecting small markets to popular vacation destinations. This strategy continues to be a key differentiator that separates the airline from other carriers. Additionally, Allegiant travelers do not have to manage layover and connections, as the airline operates all nonstop flights.

The airline's recognition by The Wall Street Journal reaffirms Allegiant's mission to reshape the leisure travel space. Their commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience at an affordable price point establishes Allegiant as a leader in the travel industry.

To view the full story, visit the Wall Street Journal. For flight days, times and the lowest fares, visit allegiant.com.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

