Allegiant Taps Micah Richins To Lead Sunseeker Resorts

"Micah is a seasoned leader who brings a unique depth of knowledge across the full spectrum of the hospitality industry – from customer experience and entertainment development to revenue and organizational leadership," said Redmond. "He shares an innovative spirit that's been a hallmark for Allegiant throughout its history, making him the ideal person to lead Sunseeker Resorts."

At MGM Resorts International (MGMRI), Richins operated some of the world's largest and most successful integrated resorts, including MGM Grand, New York-New York and Luxor. In his most recent role as chief commercial officer, he and his team were responsible for developing and implementing the corporate strategy for pricing, segmentation and promotions for all of MGM Resorts Las Vegas properties. Richins previously served as the company's senior vice president of revenue management for more than eight years. His experience in hospitality also extends to entertainment, including opening Cirque du Soleil productions "Zumanity" and "Criss Angel: Believe," and developing a corporate group that leveraged analytics and revenue management to revolutionize the way entertainment was scheduled, priced and promoted in Las Vegas.

"The opportunity to lead Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts is incredibly exciting," said Richins. "I thrive in dynamic, creative environments and enjoy developing projects that succeed by breaking paradigms and disrupting tired past practices. Sunseeker represents the opportunity to create something really special – an incredible integrated resort experience that will bring tremendous value to guests and local residents. This project represents an exciting new nexus between air transportation and hospitality, bringing jobs and economic opportunity to the community, and sparking innovation in truly transformative ways."

Allegiant in 2017 announced plans for Sunseeker Resorts, including its inaugural development – a one-of-a-kind hotel/condo resort in Charlotte Harbor, on Florida's Gulf Coast. The project marks an important step in Allegiant's evolution as a travel company, offering customers more opportunity for leisure experiences.

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small and mid-sized cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 80 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

Allegiant Media Relations

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-taps-micah-richins-to-lead-sunseeker-resorts-300658625.html

SOURCE Allegiant

Related Links

http://www.allegiant.com

