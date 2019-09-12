Allegiant Teams Up With National Breast Cancer Foundation For Unique In-Flight Fundraiser During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced its annual in-flight fundraiser to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation during an event at the airline's Las Vegas headquarters today. B-roll and photos can be downloaded here.

Throughout October, proceeds from the in-flight sale of pink refreshments – pink lemonade and pink margaritas – will be donated to the foundation. Crew members will also don special pink attire to demonstrate their support for the cause.

This is the eighth year that the Las Vegas-based airline will raise money for National Breast Cancer Foundation. In that time, Allegiant has donated more than $100,000 to support the foundation's mission, which is to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

"Our flight crew members love October because this is such a meaningful cause to them," said Tracy Tulle, Allegiant's senior vice president of flight crew operations. "Either they've been personally affected by breast cancer or they have a friend or family member who has fought the battle. Every year, they hear stories first-hand from our customers about how grateful they are for the chance to support the cause simply by buying a pink drink or making a donation onboard. We are very proud to help our partners at the National Breast Cancer Foundation in the fight against this terrible disease."

Breast cancer is among the leading health issues women face in the United States. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. There is currently no known cure for it. Early diagnosis and timely treatment is critical to survival.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation supports the communities where Allegiant operates by funding outreach and treatment programs at local hospitals in cities such as Las Vegas, Tampa, and Los Angeles. Among the programs their grants fund are screenings and treatment for uninsured and underinsured women.

"Awareness, access to mammograms, and timely treatment make a substantial difference in the survival rate of those affected by breast cancer," said Ken Ramirez, senior vice president of charitable giving at The National Breast Cancer Foundation. "Allegiant recognizes this and their long-standing support demonstrates their powerful commitment to this cause."

The pink refreshments that will be available for passengers to purchase on Allegiant flights include Minute Maid Pink Lemonade for $2 and Jose Cuervo Pink Lemonade Margarita for $7.

In-flight crews have the option of wearing pink scarves, ties, belts, lanyards and other pink-themed apparel during October flights.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org.

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: mediarelations@sunseekerresorts.com

SOURCE Allegiant