Allegiant Travel Company Announces Pricing Of Common Stock

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) ("Allegiant", "we," "us," or "our") has announced that it priced the underwritten public offering of 1,350,000 shares of its common stock (the "Shares" and such offering the "Offering") at a public offering price of $219.00 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $295,650,000.00. Allegiant has granted the underwriters of the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 202,500 additional Shares. The Offering is expected to close on or about May 10, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Allegiant expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering for airline growth opportunities and general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of aircraft and repayment of existing indebtedness.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley are acting as underwriters for the Offering. We have filed with the SEC a registration statement (including a prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents we have filed with the SEC for more complete information about us and the offering. You may get these documents free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, we, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the Offering will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement for the Offering and the accompanying prospectus upon request to: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, 11717, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at [email protected] or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department. In addition, we will arrange to send you the prospectus relating to the Offering upon request to Allegiant Travel Company, Attention: Investor Relations, 1201 North Town Center Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada 89144, or by telephone at (702) 851-7300.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of our common stock or any other securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future expenses, ASM growth, expected capital expenditures, number of contracted aircraft to be placed in service in the future, the timing of aircraft acquisitions and retirements, debt payments, as well as other information concerning future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "guidance," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate", "project", "hope" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These risk factors include, without limitation, the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on airline travel and the economy, liquidity issues resulting from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, restrictions imposed on us as a result of accepting grants and loans under the CARES Act, an accident involving, or problems with, our aircraft, public perception of our safety, our reliance on our automated systems, our reliance on third parties to deliver aircraft under contract to us on a timely basis, risk of breach of security of personal data, volatility of fuel costs, labor issues and costs, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals as needed , the effect of economic conditions on leisure travel, debt covenants and balances, the ability to finance aircraft under contract, terrorist attacks, risks inherent to airlines, our competitive environment, our reliance on third parties who provide facilities or services to us, the possible loss of key personnel, economic and other conditions in markets in which we operate, the ability to successfully develop and finance a resort in Southwest Florida, governmental regulation, increases in maintenance costs and cyclical and seasonal fluctuations in our operating results.

Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

