Allegiant Travel Company Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the following financial results for the third quarter 2019, as well as comparisons to the prior year:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

September 30, Percent

Change

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Percent

Change (unaudited) 2019

2018



2019

2018

Total operating revenue (millions) $ 436.5



$ 393.1

11.0 %

$ 1,379.9



$ 1,255.3

9.9 % Operating income (millions) 72.1



26.2

175.5



271.3



180.4

50.4

Net income (millions) 43.9



15.1

190.0



171.6



120.4

42.6

Diluted earnings per share $ 2.70



$ 0.94

187.2 %

$ 10.54



$ 7.45

41.5 %















































































Airline only Three Months Ended

September 30, Percent

Change

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Percent

Change (unaudited) 2019

2018



2019

2018

Airline operating revenue (millions)(1) $ 430.9



$ 390.4

10.4 %

$ 1,366.0



$ 1,249.3

9.3 % Airline operating income (millions)(1) 77.3



29.7

160.3 %

291.4



187.7

55.2 % Airline operating margin 17.9 %

7.6 % 10.3 pts.

21.3 %

15.0 % 6.3 pts. Airline diluted earnings per share(1) $ 3.06



$ 1.15

166.1 %

$ 11.85



$ 7.91

49.8 %



















Airline CASM ex fuel (cents)(1) 6.40



6.78

(5.6) %

6.13



6.37

(3.8) %



(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information.

"I couldn't be happier about our post-fleet transition results with our third consecutive quarter of airline margin expansion," stated Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., chairman and CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "This is our 67th consecutive profitable quarter and we've nearly tripled EPS versus the same period a year ago, despite having eight fewer aircraft in the current fleet. Airline operating margin increased ten-plus points to almost 18 percent in the quarter. Even without the year-over-year benefits from lower fuel cost per gallon, our airline operating margins would have been greater than 15 percent, almost twice as high as last year.

"We have discussed a number of times previously how our model post-transition will remain intact. After three full quarters, I am comfortable stating not only is it intact, it is actually better today than with the MD-80 fleet. Our revenue per aircraft is greater, and we have the ability to fly profitably further down the off-peak curve, thereby allowing us greater fleet utilization both in our weekly cycle and in our peak months. As an example, our average daily block hour per aircraft in the past three years, 2016-2018 averaged 6.2 hours in Q3. This year we averaged 7.4 hours, a 19.4 percent increase in utilization. We are in an excellent place in the history of the company. We have spent the past three-to-four years devising our current Allegiant 2.0 plan, and we are pacing nicely in the implementation. Our team members have been a critical component in the execution of the plan. We continue to excel in operational performance, number one in overall completion reported to date for the third quarter. Our product is our people, and it keeps getting better every day. Hats off to all who produced a tremendous quarter during a very busy summer."

Airline only third quarter 2019 results

Diluted earnings per share were $3.06 , an increase of nearly $2.00 per share versus last year

were , an increase of nearly per share versus last year 17.9 percent operating margin for the quarter and 21.3 percent year to date

for the quarter and 21.3 percent year to date TRASM increased 4.3 percent despite capacity growth of 5.8 percent

increased 4.3 percent despite capacity growth of 5.8 percent Quarter negatively impacted .5 percent due to Hurricane Dorian

Total fare increased 1.8 percent despite increasing aircraft utilization by 15.6 percent

increased 1.8 percent despite increasing aircraft utilization by 15.6 percent Fixed fee flying set a quarterly record of almost $20 million in revenue contribution

set a quarterly record of almost in revenue contribution Cobrand credit card total revenue was $2.58 per passenger during the quarter

total revenue was per passenger during the quarter Named Best Airline Co-Branded Credit Card by the USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards

Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards Third party hotel net revenue grew 17 percent easily exceeding growth in passengers

grew 17 percent easily exceeding growth in passengers Fuel gallons used increased only 3.0 percent on ASM growth of 6.7 percent

used increased only 3.0 percent on ASM growth of 6.7 percent Increase in ASMs per gallon of 3.6 percent to 80.3

of 3.6 percent to 80.3 Airline unit cost excluding fuel decreased by 5.6 percent

decreased by 5.6 percent Maintenance, continued improvement in operations, and lower airport fees were the largest drivers

Airline operational highlights

Departures in the third quarter were up 8.2 percent year over year despite eight fewer average number of aircraft in service

Improved industry leading completion despite an increase in cancellations of more than 1.5x due to weather

despite an increase in cancellations of more than 1.5x due to weather Controllable completion was 99.97 percent, up from 99.52 percent year over year

was 99.97 percent, up from 99.52 percent year over year On time performance (A-14) for the quarter was 79.2 percent up 4.7 points year over year

(A-14) for the quarter was 79.2 percent up 4.7 points year over year Controllable A-14 was 88.3 percent, up 4.5 points from last year

was 88.3 percent, up 4.5 points from last year Irregular operations costs - third quarter down $5.5 million or 53 percent

third quarter down or 53 percent Year to date irregular operations costs were down $14 million or 53 percent

Liquidity and shareholder returns

Total cash and investments at September 30 were $442 million

at were Total debt declined from the second quarter to $1.4 billion

declined from the second quarter to We have 30 unencumbered aircraft

$81 million available under the revolving credit facility

available under the Returned $14.7 million through share repurchases in the quarter - purchased at an average of $141.64 per share

through in the quarter - purchased at an average of per share Currently have approximately $85 million in share repurchase authority

in Returned $11 million in dividends in the third quarter

in in the third quarter Expect to pay dividend of $0.70 per share on December 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 22, 2019

Non-airline highlights

Non-airline businesses resulted in a combined operating loss of $5.2 million during third quarter

businesses resulted in a combined operating loss of during third quarter In discussion with potential buyers for Teesnap

Guidance, subject to revision









Full year 2019 guidance

Previous Current Fuel cost per gallon

$2.15 $2.15 Available seat miles (ASMs) / gallon

82.0 to 83.0 82.5 to 83







Interest expense (millions)

$75 to $80 $70 to $75 Tax rate

23 to 24% 23 to 24% Share count (millions)

15.9 16.0 Earnings per share

$13.50 to $14.25 $14.25 to $14.75







System ASMs - year over year change

8 to 9% 8.5 to 8.9% Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change

8 to 9% 8.5 to 8.9%







Depreciation expense (millions)

$155 to $160 $155 to $160 Airline operating CASM excluding fuel - year over year change

(4) to (3)% (3.9) to (3.3)%







Airline CAPEX - full year 2019





Capital expenditures (millions)

$385 to 390 $375 to 380 Capitalized Airbus deferred heavy maintenance (millions) *

$85 to 95 $75 to 80







Sunseeker Resorts Project - 2019 **





Project spend -YTD 2019 (millions)

$17 $33 Expected full year 2019 spend (millions)

$150 to 175 $90 to 100







Sunseeker Resorts Project - Total project **





Project spend - project to date (millions)

$67 $81 Total expected project spend (millions) ***

$470 $470







Other CAPEX - full year 2019****





Capital expenditures (millions)

$15 to 20 $15 to 20



Previous guidance as of July 24, 2019 * Not included in capital expenditure total ** Total project spend includes $25m of pre-operating expense *** Of the total remaining capex, expect to receive $175m in third party financing from an affiliate of TPG Sixth Street Partners as the last funds in the project, of which 2/3 will be non-recourse to Allegiant Travel Company **** Includes Allegiant Nonstop



Aircraft fleet plan by end of period























Aircraft - (seats per AC) YE18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

YE19 A319 (156 seats) 32

37

37

37

38 A320 (177/186 seats) 44

47

49

52

55 Total 76

84

86

89

93



Aircraft listed in table above include only in-service aircraft and future aircraft under contract (subject to change)

Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 5:30 p.m. ET Thursday, October 24, 2019 to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com . The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

Investor Inquiries: ir@allegiantair.com

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future expenses, revenues, earnings, ASM growth, fuel consumption, expected capital expenditures, number of contracted aircraft to be placed in service in the future, the development and financing of our Sunseeker Resort, as well as other information concerning future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "guidance," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate", "project", "hope" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These risk factors include, without limitation, an accident involving, or problems with, our aircraft, public perception of our safety, our reliance on our automated systems, our reliance on third parties to deliver aircraft under contract to us on a timely basis, risk of breach of security of personal data, volatility of fuel costs, labor issues and costs, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals as needed , the effect of economic conditions on leisure travel, debt covenants and balances, the ability to finance aircraft under contract, terrorist attacks, risks inherent to airlines, our competitive environment, our reliance on third parties who provide facilities or services to us, the possible loss of key personnel, economic and other conditions in markets in which we operate, the ability to successfully develop and finance a resort in Southwest Florida, governmental regulation, increases in maintenance costs and cyclical and seasonal fluctuations in our operating results.

Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

Detailed financial information follows:

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent

2019

2018

change OPERATING REVENUE:









Passenger revenue $ 391,222



$ 355,100



10.2

Third party products 18,207



15,921



14.4

Fixed fee contract revenue 19,797



14,791



33.8

Other revenue 7,283



7,297



(0.2)

Total operating revenue 436,509



393,109



11.0

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Aircraft fuel 104,583



113,525



(7.9)

Salary and benefits 107,586



97,706



10.1

Station operations 43,522



43,128



0.9

Maintenance and repairs 24,768



31,983



(22.6)

Depreciation and amortization 39,436



34,658



13.8

Sales and marketing 17,591



16,798



4.7

Aircraft lease rental —



671



(100.0)

Other 26,907



28,459



(5.5)

Total operating expense 364,393



366,928



(0.7)

OPERATING INCOME 72,116



26,181



175.5

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE:









Interest expense 19,506



14,309



36.3

Capitalized interest (903)



—



NM

Interest income (3,335)



(2,425)



37.5

Other, net (57)



(118)



(51.7)

Total other expense 15,211



11,766



29.3

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 56,905



14,415



294.8

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 12,976



(732)



NM

NET INCOME $ 43,929



$ 15,147



190.0

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):









Basic $2.70



$0.94



187.2

Diluted $2.70



$0.94



187.2

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):









Basic 16,037



15,957



0.5

Diluted 16,039



15,962



0.5





NM - Not meaningful (1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

Allegiant Travel Company Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent

2019

2018

change (1) OPERATING STATISTICS









Total system statistics:









Passengers 3,806,369



3,503,849



8.6

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 3,888,400



3,643,948



6.7

Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 9.37



10.07



(7.0)

Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 2.69



3.12



(13.8)

Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents) 6.68



6.95



(3.9)

ASMs per gallon of fuel 80.3



77.5



3.6

Departures 27,707



25,601



8.2

Block hours 59,678



56,329



5.9

Average stage length (miles) 823



838



(1.8)

Average number of operating aircraft during period 87.6



95.6



(8.4)

Average block hours per aircraft per day 7.4



6.4



15.6

Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 4,267



3,835



11.3

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 48,443



47,016



3.0

Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.16



$ 2.41



(10.4)

Scheduled service statistics:









Passengers 3,753,611



3,461,267



8.4

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 3,170,826



2,988,962



6.1

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 3,687,473



3,485,800



5.8

Load factor 86.0 %

85.7 %

0.3

Departures 26,238



24,281



8.1

Block hours 56,576



53,723



5.3

Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(2) 11.10



10.64



4.3

Average fare - scheduled service(3) $ 54.20



$ 59.23



(8.5)

Average fare - air-related charges(3) $ 50.03



$ 43.36



15.4

Average fare - third party products $ 4.85



$ 4.60



5.4

Average fare - total $ 109.08



$ 107.19



1.8

Average stage length (miles) 824



845



(2.5)

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 46,038



44,910



2.5

Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.17



$ 2.41



(10.0)

Percent of sales through website during period 93.1 %

93.7 %

(0.6)

Other data:









Rental car days sold 482,944



472,301



2.3

Hotel room nights sold 99,991



95,690



4.5





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change. (2) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis. (3) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent

2019

2018

change OPERATING REVENUE:









Passenger revenue $ 1,265,978



$ 1,157,443



9.4

Third party products 53,557



44,045



21.6

Fixed fee contract revenue 42,859



33,000



29.9

Other revenue 17,498



20,845



(16.1)

Total operating revenue 1,379,892



1,255,333



9.9

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Aircraft fuel 324,253



342,006



(5.2)

Salary and benefits 340,589



312,314



9.1

Station operations 128,357



122,265



5.0

Maintenance and repairs 68,470



75,864



(9.7)

Depreciation and amortization 114,112



92,641



23.2

Sales and marketing 59,057



54,224



8.9

Aircraft lease rentals —



767



(100.0)

Other 73,756



74,881



(1.5)

Total operating expense 1,108,594



1,074,962



3.1

OPERATING INCOME 271,298



180,371



50.4

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE:









Interest expense 58,531



40,467



44.6

Capitalized interest (3,444)



(279)



NM

Interest income (10,038)



(6,259)



60.4

Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,677



—



NM

Other, net (41)



(408)



(90.0)

Total other expense 48,685



33,521



45.2

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 222,613



146,850



51.6

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 51,017



26,494



92.6

NET INCOME $ 171,596



$ 120,356



42.6

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):









Basic $10.55



$7.46



41.4

Diluted $10.54



$7.45



41.5

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):









Basic 16,037



15,929



0.7

Diluted 16,045



15,938



0.7





NM - Not meaningful (1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

Allegiant Travel Company Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent

2019

2018

change (1) OPERATING STATISTICS









Total system statistics:









Passengers 11,426,183



10,510,913



8.7

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 12,245,704



11,294,805



8.4

Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 9.05



9.52



(4.9)

Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 2.65



3.03



(12.5)

Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents) 6.41



6.49



(1.2)

ASMs per gallon of fuel 82.2



76.8



7.1

Departures 83,454



76,912



8.5

Block hours 187,829



174,838



7.4

Average stage length (miles) 858



868



(1.2)

Average number of operating aircraft during period 84.1



92.4



(9.0)

Average block hours per aircraft per day 8.2



6.9



18.8

Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 4,267



3,835



11.3

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 148,980



147,172



1.2

Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.18



$ 2.32



(6.0)

Scheduled service statistics:









Passengers 11,307,004



10,422,579



8.5

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 9,964,948



9,299,355



7.2

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 11,800,788



10,883,630



8.4

Load factor 84.4 %

85.4 %

(1.0)

Departures 80,149



73,537



9.0

Block hours 180,674



167,947



7.6

Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(2) 11.18



11.04



1.3

Average fare - scheduled service(3) $ 60.40



$ 65.72



(8.1)

Average fare - air-related charges(3) $ 51.56



$ 45.33



13.7

Average fare - third party products $ 4.74



$ 4.23



12.1

Average fare - total $ 116.70



$ 115.28



1.2

Average stage length (miles) 861



874



(1.5)

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 143,433



141,452



1.4

Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.17



$ 2.31



(6.1)

Percent of sales through website during period 93.4 %

93.8 %

(0.4)

Other data:









Rental car days sold 1,495,502



1,408,357



6.2

Hotel room nights sold 319,197



313,360



1.9





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change. (2) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis. (3) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Summary Balance Sheet

Unaudited (millions) 9/30/2019

12/31/2018

Percent

Change

(unaudited)







Unrestricted cash and investments









Cash and cash equivalents $ 88.1



$ 81.5



8.1 % Short-term investments 314.8



314.5



0.1

Long-term investments 39.1



51.5



(24.1)

Total unrestricted cash and investments 442.0



447.5



(1.2)

Debt









Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of related costs(1) 138.7



152.3



(8.9)

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities and related costs 1,213.3



1,119.4



8.4

Total debt 1,352.0



1,271.7



6.3

Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity 826.6



690.3



19.7





(1) As of December 31, 2018, $428.0 million of the Company's Unsecured Senior Notes (which matured on July 15, 2019) were classified as long-term as management refinanced the borrowings on a long-term basis in February 2019.

Summary Cash Flow



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Unaudited (millions) 2019

2018

Change Cash provided by operating activities $ 321.4



$ 290.1



10.8 % Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized interest 350.2



274.0



27.8

Repurchase of common stock 18.5



3.6



413.9

Cash dividends paid to shareholders 34.2



33.9



0.9

Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 770.4



191.7



301.9

Principal payments on long-term debt & finance lease obligations 671.0



171.4



291.5



EPS Calculation

The following table sets forth the computation of net income per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):