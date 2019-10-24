Allegiant Travel Company Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Third quarter 2019 fully diluted earnings per share of $2.70

Third quarter 2019 airline only diluted earnings per share of $3.06(1)

67th consecutive profitable quarter

Allegiant Travel Company

Oct 24, 2019, 16:01 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the following financial results for the third quarter 2019, as well as comparisons to the prior year:

Consolidated

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Percent
Change

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Percent
Change

(unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total operating revenue (millions)

$

436.5

$

393.1

11.0

%

$

1,379.9

$

1,255.3

9.9

%

Operating income (millions)

72.1

26.2

175.5

271.3

180.4

50.4

Net income (millions)

43.9

15.1

190.0

171.6

120.4

42.6

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.70

$

0.94

187.2

%

$

10.54

$

7.45

41.5

%








































Airline only

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Percent
Change

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Percent
Change

(unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Airline operating revenue (millions)(1)

$

430.9

$

390.4

10.4

%

$

1,366.0

$

1,249.3

9.3

%

Airline operating income (millions)(1)

77.3

29.7

160.3

%

291.4

187.7

55.2

%

Airline operating margin

17.9

%

7.6

%

10.3

pts.

21.3

%

15.0

%

6.3

pts.

Airline diluted earnings per share(1)

$

3.06

$

1.15

166.1

%

$

11.85

$

7.91

49.8

%










Airline CASM ex fuel (cents)(1)

6.40

6.78

(5.6)

%

6.13

6.37

(3.8)

%

(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information.

"I couldn't be happier about our post-fleet transition results with our third consecutive quarter of airline margin expansion," stated Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., chairman and CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "This is our 67th consecutive profitable quarter and we've nearly tripled EPS versus the same period a year ago, despite having eight fewer aircraft in the current fleet. Airline operating margin increased ten-plus points to almost 18 percent in the quarter. Even without the year-over-year benefits from lower fuel cost per gallon, our airline operating margins would have been greater than 15 percent, almost twice as high as last year.

"We have discussed a number of times previously how our model post-transition will remain intact. After three full quarters, I am comfortable stating not only is it intact, it is actually better today than with the MD-80 fleet. Our revenue per aircraft is greater, and we have the ability to fly profitably further down the off-peak curve, thereby allowing us greater fleet utilization both in our weekly cycle and in our peak months. As an example, our average daily block hour per aircraft in the past three years, 2016-2018 averaged 6.2 hours in Q3. This year we averaged 7.4 hours, a 19.4 percent increase in utilization. We are in an excellent place in the history of the company. We have spent the past three-to-four years devising our current Allegiant 2.0 plan, and we are pacing nicely in the implementation. Our team members have been a critical component in the execution of the plan. We continue to excel in operational performance, number one in overall completion reported to date for the third quarter. Our product is our people, and it keeps getting better every day.  Hats off to all who produced a tremendous quarter during a very busy summer."

Airline only third quarter 2019 results

  • Diluted earnings per share were $3.06, an increase of nearly $2.00 per share versus last year
  • 17.9 percent operating margin for the quarter and 21.3 percent year to date
  • TRASM increased 4.3 percent despite capacity growth of 5.8 percent
    • Quarter negatively impacted .5 percent due to Hurricane Dorian
  • Total fare increased 1.8 percent despite increasing aircraft utilization by 15.6 percent
  • Fixed fee flying set a quarterly record of almost $20 million in revenue contribution
  • Cobrand credit card total revenue was $2.58 per passenger during the quarter
    • Named Best Airline Co-Branded Credit Card by the USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards
  • Third party hotel net revenue grew 17 percent easily exceeding growth in passengers
  • Fuel gallons used increased only 3.0 percent on ASM growth of 6.7 percent
    • Increase in ASMs per gallon of 3.6 percent to 80.3
  • Airline unit cost excluding fuel decreased by 5.6 percent
    • Maintenance, continued improvement in operations, and lower airport fees were the largest drivers

Airline operational highlights

  • Departures in the third quarter were up 8.2 percent year over year despite eight fewer average number of aircraft in service
  • Improved industry leading completion despite an increase in cancellations of more than 1.5x due to weather
    • Controllable completion was 99.97 percent, up from 99.52 percent year over year
  • On time performance (A-14) for the quarter was 79.2 percent up 4.7 points year over year
    • Controllable A-14 was 88.3 percent, up 4.5 points from last year
  • Irregular operations costs - third quarter down $5.5 million or 53 percent
    • Year to date irregular operations costs were down $14 million or 53 percent

Liquidity and shareholder returns

  • Total cash and investments at September 30 were $442 million
  • Total debt declined from the second quarter to $1.4 billion
  • We have 30 unencumbered aircraft
  • $81 million available under the revolving credit facility
  • Returned $14.7 million through share repurchases in the quarter - purchased at an average of $141.64 per share
    • Currently have approximately $85 million in share repurchase authority
  • Returned $11 million in dividends in the third quarter
    • Expect to pay dividend of $0.70 per share on December 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 22, 2019

Non-airline highlights

  • Non-airline businesses resulted in a combined operating loss of $5.2 million during third quarter
  • In discussion with potential buyers for Teesnap

Guidance, subject to revision




Full year 2019 guidance

Previous

Current

Fuel cost per gallon

$2.15

$2.15

Available seat miles (ASMs) / gallon

82.0 to 83.0

82.5 to 83




Interest expense (millions)

$75 to $80

$70 to $75

Tax rate

23 to 24%

23 to 24%

Share count (millions)

15.9

16.0

Earnings per share

$13.50 to $14.25

$14.25 to $14.75




System ASMs - year over year change

8 to 9%

8.5 to 8.9%

Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change

8 to 9%

8.5 to 8.9%




Depreciation expense (millions)

$155 to $160

$155 to $160

Airline operating CASM excluding fuel - year over year change

(4) to (3)%

(3.9) to (3.3)%




Airline CAPEX - full year 2019


Capital expenditures (millions)

$385 to 390

$375 to 380

Capitalized Airbus deferred heavy maintenance (millions) *

$85 to 95

$75 to 80




Sunseeker Resorts Project - 2019 **


Project spend -YTD 2019 (millions)

$17

$33

Expected full year 2019 spend (millions)

$150 to 175

$90 to 100




Sunseeker Resorts Project - Total project **


Project spend - project to date (millions)

$67

$81

Total expected project spend (millions) ***

$470

$470




Other CAPEX - full year 2019****


Capital expenditures (millions)

$15 to 20

$15 to 20

Previous guidance as of July 24, 2019

* Not included in capital expenditure total

** Total project spend includes $25m of pre-operating expense

*** Of the total remaining capex, expect to receive $175m in third party financing from an affiliate of TPG Sixth Street Partners as the last funds in the project, of which 2/3 will be non-recourse to Allegiant Travel Company

**** Includes Allegiant Nonstop

Aircraft fleet plan by end of period











Aircraft - (seats per AC)

YE18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

YE19

A319 (156 seats)

32

37

37

37

38

A320 (177/186 seats)

44

47

49

52

55

Total

76

84

86

89

93

Aircraft listed in table above include only in-service aircraft and future aircraft under contract (subject to change)

Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 5:30 p.m. ET Thursday, October 24, 2019 to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.

Detailed financial information follows:

Allegiant Travel Company

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent

2019

2018

change

OPERATING REVENUE:




Passenger revenue

$

391,222

$

355,100

10.2

Third party products

18,207

15,921

14.4

Fixed fee contract revenue

19,797

14,791

33.8

Other revenue

7,283

7,297

(0.2)

Total operating revenue

436,509

393,109

11.0

OPERATING EXPENSES:




Aircraft fuel

104,583

113,525

(7.9)

Salary and benefits

107,586

97,706

10.1

Station operations

43,522

43,128

0.9

Maintenance and repairs

24,768

31,983

(22.6)

Depreciation and amortization

39,436

34,658

13.8

Sales and marketing

17,591

16,798

4.7

Aircraft lease rental



671

(100.0)

Other

26,907

28,459

(5.5)

Total operating expense

364,393

366,928

(0.7)

OPERATING INCOME

72,116

26,181

175.5

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE:




Interest expense

19,506

14,309

36.3

Capitalized interest

(903)



NM

Interest income

(3,335)

(2,425)

37.5

Other, net

(57)

(118)

(51.7)

Total other expense

15,211

11,766

29.3

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

56,905

14,415

294.8

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

12,976

(732)

NM

NET INCOME

$

43,929

$

15,147

190.0

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):




Basic

$2.70

$0.94

187.2

Diluted

$2.70

$0.94

187.2

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):




Basic

16,037

15,957

0.5

Diluted

16,039

15,962

0.5

NM - Not meaningful

(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

Allegiant Travel Company

Operating Statistics

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent

2019

2018

change (1)

OPERATING STATISTICS




Total system statistics:




Passengers

3,806,369

3,503,849

8.6

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)

3,888,400

3,643,948

6.7

Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)

9.37

10.07

(7.0)

Fuel expense per ASM (cents)

2.69

3.12

(13.8)

Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)

6.68

6.95

(3.9)

ASMs per gallon of fuel

80.3

77.5

3.6

Departures

27,707

25,601

8.2

Block hours

59,678

56,329

5.9

Average stage length (miles)

823

838

(1.8)

Average number of operating aircraft during period

87.6

95.6

(8.4)

Average block hours per aircraft per day

7.4

6.4

15.6

Full-time equivalent employees at end of period

4,267

3,835

11.3

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)

48,443

47,016

3.0

Average fuel cost per gallon

$

2.16

$

2.41

(10.4)

Scheduled service statistics:




Passengers

3,753,611

3,461,267

8.4

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)

3,170,826

2,988,962

6.1

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)

3,687,473

3,485,800

5.8

Load factor

86.0

%

85.7

%

0.3

Departures

26,238

24,281

8.1

Block hours

56,576

53,723

5.3

Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(2)

11.10

10.64

4.3

Average fare - scheduled service(3)

$

54.20

$

59.23

(8.5)

Average fare - air-related charges(3)

$

50.03

$

43.36

15.4

Average fare - third party products

$

4.85

$

4.60

5.4

Average fare - total

$

109.08

$

107.19

1.8

Average stage length (miles)

824

845

(2.5)

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)

46,038

44,910

2.5

Average fuel cost per gallon

$

2.17

$

2.41

(10.0)

Percent of sales through website during period

93.1

%

93.7

%

(0.6)

Other data:




Rental car days sold

482,944

472,301

2.3

Hotel room nights sold

99,991

95,690

4.5

(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change.

(2) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis.

(3) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Allegiant Travel Company

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent

2019

2018

change

OPERATING REVENUE:




Passenger revenue

$

1,265,978

$

1,157,443

9.4

Third party products

53,557

44,045

21.6

Fixed fee contract revenue

42,859

33,000

29.9

Other revenue

17,498

20,845

(16.1)

Total operating revenue

1,379,892

1,255,333

9.9

OPERATING EXPENSES:




Aircraft fuel

324,253

342,006

(5.2)

Salary and benefits

340,589

312,314

9.1

Station operations

128,357

122,265

5.0

Maintenance and repairs

68,470

75,864

(9.7)

Depreciation and amortization

114,112

92,641

23.2

Sales and marketing

59,057

54,224

8.9

Aircraft lease rentals



767

(100.0)

Other

73,756

74,881

(1.5)

Total operating expense

1,108,594

1,074,962

3.1

OPERATING INCOME

271,298

180,371

50.4

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE:




Interest expense

58,531

40,467

44.6

Capitalized interest

(3,444)

(279)

NM

Interest income

(10,038)

(6,259)

60.4

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,677



NM

Other, net

(41)

(408)

(90.0)

Total other expense

48,685

33,521

45.2

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

222,613

146,850

51.6

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

51,017

26,494

92.6

NET INCOME

$

171,596

$

120,356

42.6

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):




Basic

$10.55

$7.46

41.4

Diluted

$10.54

$7.45

41.5

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):




Basic

16,037

15,929

0.7

Diluted

16,045

15,938

0.7

NM - Not meaningful

(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

Allegiant Travel Company

Operating Statistics

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent

2019

2018

change (1)

OPERATING STATISTICS




Total system statistics:




Passengers

11,426,183

10,510,913

8.7

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)

12,245,704

11,294,805

8.4

Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)

9.05

9.52

(4.9)

Fuel expense per ASM (cents)

2.65

3.03

(12.5)

Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)

6.41

6.49

(1.2)

ASMs per gallon of fuel

82.2

76.8

7.1

Departures

83,454

76,912

8.5

Block hours

187,829

174,838

7.4

Average stage length (miles)

858

868

(1.2)

Average number of operating aircraft during period

84.1

92.4

(9.0)

Average block hours per aircraft per day

8.2

6.9

18.8

Full-time equivalent employees at end of period

4,267

3,835

11.3

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)

148,980

147,172

1.2

Average fuel cost per gallon

$

2.18

$

2.32

(6.0)

Scheduled service statistics:




Passengers

11,307,004

10,422,579

8.5

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)

9,964,948

9,299,355

7.2

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)

11,800,788

10,883,630

8.4

Load factor

84.4

%

85.4

%

(1.0)

Departures

80,149

73,537

9.0

Block hours

180,674

167,947

7.6

Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(2)

11.18

11.04

1.3

Average fare - scheduled service(3)

$

60.40

$

65.72

(8.1)

Average fare - air-related charges(3)

$

51.56

$

45.33

13.7

Average fare - third party products

$

4.74

$

4.23

12.1

Average fare - total

$

116.70

$

115.28

1.2

Average stage length (miles)

861

874

(1.5)

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)

143,433

141,452

1.4

Average fuel cost per gallon

$

2.17

$

2.31

(6.1)

Percent of sales through website during period

93.4

%

93.8

%

(0.4)

Other data:




Rental car days sold

1,495,502

1,408,357

6.2

Hotel room nights sold

319,197

313,360

1.9

(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change.

(2) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis.

(3) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Summary Balance Sheet

Unaudited (millions)

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

Percent
Change

(unaudited)



Unrestricted cash and investments




Cash and cash equivalents

$

88.1

$

81.5

8.1

%

Short-term investments

314.8

314.5

0.1

Long-term investments

39.1

51.5

(24.1)

Total unrestricted cash and investments

442.0

447.5

(1.2)

Debt




Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of related costs(1)

138.7

152.3

(8.9)

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities and related costs

1,213.3

1,119.4

8.4

Total debt

1,352.0

1,271.7

6.3

Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity

826.6

690.3

19.7

(1) As of December 31, 2018, $428.0 million of the Company's Unsecured Senior Notes (which matured on July 15, 2019) were classified as long-term as management refinanced the borrowings on a long-term basis in February 2019.

Summary Cash Flow


Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent

Unaudited (millions)

2019

2018

Change

Cash provided by operating activities

$

321.4

$

290.1

10.8

%

Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized interest

350.2

274.0

27.8

Repurchase of common stock

18.5

3.6

413.9

Cash dividends paid to shareholders

34.2

33.9

0.9

Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt

770.4

191.7

301.9

Principal payments on long-term debt & finance lease obligations

671.0

171.4

291.5

EPS Calculation

The following table sets forth the computation of net income per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Basic:






Net income

$

43,929

$

15,147

$

171,596

$

120,356

Less net income allocated to participating securities

(578)

(194)

(2,441)

(1,602)

Net income attributable to common stock

$

43,351

$

14,953

$

169,155

$

118,754

Earnings per share, basic

$

2.70

$

0.94

$

10.55

$

7.46

Weighted-average shares outstanding

16,037

15,957

16,037

15,929