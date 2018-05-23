Allegiant Welcomes Its First-In-Fleet American Made Airbus A320

This delivery marks another step in Allegiant's planned transition to a single fleet type by the end of 2018. Allegiant currently has a total of 99 Airbus aircraft either in service or committed for future delivery.

"It's exciting to see the progress we've made in our transition to an all-Airbus fleet, and gratifying to be able to celebrate this special milestone with team members whose hard work and dedication have made it possible," said Maury Gallagher, Allegiant president and CEO. "Operating a single fleet type will increase efficiency in teams across the company – including training, scheduling, and maintenance – while bringing economic benefits like greater fuel efficiency and additional seat capacity. Since we began, Allegiant has flown more than 80 million passengers, and our transition to a streamlined fleet will allow us to continue offering increasingly reliable, convenient travel at industry-low fares to our next 80 million."

"Airbus is committed to developing and producing fuel-efficient, passenger-friendly aircraft that are leaders in the evolving airline marketplace," said Bob Lekites, Executive Vice President-Customers, Airbus Americas. "Our partnership with Allegiant Air, coupled with our commitment to producing innovative aircraft, has allowed Allegiant to expand their ultra-low cost consumer flight options. We are proud to deliver Allegiant their first Airbus aircraft manufactured in Mobile, and we look forward to providing them more aircraft that exceed customer expectations."

** MEDIA : Video footage available: B-roll footage of the new Airbus A320 aircraft and interview clips from the delivery ceremony at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility are available for download and news media use here: http://a320mobile.com

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small and mid-sized cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 80 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

