Allegion Redefines Commercial Access Control with the Schlage XE360™ Series featuring RealSync™ Persistent Wi-Fi Technology

The new solution delivers a "seismic shift" to the industry, offering a real-time connectivity experience without the panel, unprecedented battery life, and affordable scalability

CARMEL, Ind., August 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security solutions, technology and services, today announced the expansion of the Schlage® XE360™ Series with RealSync™. Building upon the success of the XE360 Series offline locks introduced in 2024, this family of wireless locks can now provide building operators and administrators real-time device visibility and control without the need for additional wiring or infrastructure. This groundbreaking, fully wireless solution is designed to bring intelligent, real-time access control deeper into commercial buildings. It delivers the kind of management typically associated with wired access systems, but without the gateways, panels, wires or complex installation that usually comes with them.

Schlage XE360™ Series featuring RealSync™ Persistent Wi-Fi Technology

"The introduction of the XE360 Series with RealSync represents a seismic shift in the commercial access control landscape," said Nate Spitz, general manager, Schlage locks and access solutions at Allegion. "By leveraging a building's existing Wi-Fi infrastructure, we are breaking the traditional barriers of cost and complexity. This allows building owners and operators the ability to affordably scale real-time access to every door, fundamentally changing how the market approaches wireless access control."

Redefining Wi-Fi: From Periodic to Persistent Connectivity

Historically, the commercial landscape has understood wireless access control over Wi-Fi as occurring periodically, meaning devices wake up on a set schedule (e.g., every 12 or 24 hours) to check in with the network. The XE360 Series disrupts this standard with RealSync™, Allegion's first cloud-to-cloud communication protocol. RealSync enables persistent Wi-Fi connectivity, an always-on, continuous connection that allows for things like real-time monitoring alerts, instant remote lock and unlock capabilities, and immediate credential issuance or revocation from anywhere.

At the core of this evolution is the innovative, interchangeable FleX™ Module. Properties that have previously deployed XE360 hardware as an offline solution can easily upgrade to real-time, persistent Wi-Fi connectivity simply by swapping the module. This forward thinking, modular design preserves the initial lock investment, reduces electronic waste, and allows security systems to evolve alongside the building's needs and technology demands.

Not only do XE360 locks utilizing RealSync provide real-time data and insights, but they can also take advantage of over-the-air firmware updates, deployed remotely, allowing openings to stay equipped with the latest security enhancements without requiring physical visits by facilities teams. This capability saves valuable time, reduces on-site maintenance, and enhances operational efficiency. For openings utilizing XE360 devices in offline mode, at-the-door mobile updates are available.

Simplified Scaling, Cost Savings, and Game-Changing Battery Life

Because the XE360 Series with RealSync connects via existing Wi-Fi networks, it eliminates the need for hubs, door service routers and extensive cabling. This significantly reduces upfront capital expenditures and installation time for both new construction and retrofit applications. Additionally, Allegion has surmounted the typical six-month battery life barrier of wireless, Wi-Fi-enabled commercial locks. Through advanced, proprietary power optimization, the XE360 can achieve over one-year of battery life using four standard AA batteries while maintaining its persistent Wi-Fi connection under suggested use. This drastically reduces operational demand, minimizes maintenance visits, and lowers the total cost of ownership, all while allowing for the cost savings to be repurposed into additional deployments throughout the building.

Market Expansion and Improved NOI

The simplified setup and robust feature set of the XE360 Series with RealSync expands Allegion's footprint well beyond traditional multifamily environments. The solution is purpose-built to scale across commercial spaces, small-to-medium businesses, student housing, and senior living facilities, with a strong architecture designed to support swift global expansion.

For property managers and operators, the shift to RealSync is a significant operational advantage. The ability to manage credentials on demand, view real-time audit trails, and execute instant remote commands directly improves property security, strengthens tenant satisfaction, and ultimately helps drive higher Net Operating Income (NOI).

Early Adoption and Ecosystem Integration

Demonstrating immense market demand, multiple Physical Access Control Software (PACS) partners have already begun integrating with the new cloud-based software platform that powers RealSync prior to its commercial availability. Notably, longstanding PACS partner, Brivo, will be the first to offer a fully integrated RealSync solution to their ecosystem of security specifiers, dealers and end-users, later followed by additional partners.

To learn more about the Schlage XE360™ Series with RealSync™ and how it is transforming commercial access control, visit Schlage.com.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work, and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss®, Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

SOURCE Allegion US