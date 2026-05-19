Allegion Announces First Campus‑to‑Community Student Living Solution to Help Off‑Campus Operators Navigate the Next Era of Student Housing

Unified, mobile-first ecosystem redefines student living experience from campus to couch

CARMEL, Ind., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security solutions, technology and services, today announced its Campus-to-Community Student Living solutions, designed to help off-campus student housing operators meet student expectations, enhance security and streamline operations.

"For years, off-campus student housing has been viewed as multifamily with younger residents, but the reality is much more complex," said Tyler Webb, Mobile Ambassador at Allegion. "Operators are navigating compressed turnover cycles, rising demand for connected living experiences and disconnected tech systems. Campus‑to‑Community Student Living creates a unified, mobile‑first ecosystem that eliminates fragmentation and seamlessly links the student experience from campus to couch."

At the core of Campus-to-Community Student Living is powered by a connected ecosystem of trusted solutions that bring hardware, mobile credentials and software partners into one interoperable environment. It provides student housing operators the ability to deliver a unified and seamless mobile credential experience across both on-campus and off-campus environments.

Schlage's Resident Key, available in Apple Wallet® and Google Wallet™, provides users with high levels of convenience, enhanced security and seamless access. Students can use their mobile credentials in iPhone® and Apple Watch® as well as Android™ phones and Wear OS smartwatches to access their residence, amenities and campus facilities. Together, these building blocks create a unified, modern access experience that bridges campus and community while giving operators a scalable platform that reduces fragmentation, strengthens security and supports the next era of student living.

Campus‑to‑Community solutions are designed to deliver:

Measurable operational and financial benefits for off‑campus operators including streamlined turnover, reduced rekeying costs and lockouts, and integrated property management workflows

A seamless, mobile-first resident experience that aligns with modern expectations for connected, on‑the‑go student living

Enhanced safety and confidence for parents, with greater visibility, reliability and control across the access experience

Earlier this year, Allegion partnered with Preiss, IRIS Technologies and Quext to deliver the nation's first off-campus student housing mobile wallet experience at The Collective at Norman serving University of Oklahoma students. Following the launch, residents and property staff alike shared their experience first-hand highlighting convenience, optimized operations and reduced after-hours lockouts.

Backed by Allegion's century of trust and robust ecosystem of software and integration partners, Campus‑to‑Community Student Living solutions are designed to equip off‑campus student housing operators with a connected, future‑ready platform that simplifies operations and elevates the resident experience.

For more information and to download the free Campus-to-Community Student Living Design Guide, please visit https://lp.allegion.com/student-housing.html

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

SOURCE Allegion US