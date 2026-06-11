Allegion US Unveils Latest Innovations with Schlage XE360, Zentra, Gatewise at Apartmentalize 2026

Allegion addresses the modern challenges multifamily property owners face with unified solutions and services that streamline control, flexibility and secure access.

NEW ORLEANS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security solutions, technology and services, will be showcasing new interoperable electronic access control solutions and integrations from Schlage, Zentra™ and Gatewise™ June 17–19 at NAA Apartmentalize (Booth #2307), an annual event that brings together multifamily housing professionals from around the world for three days of education, networking and learning about the latest industry trends and best practices.

"Multifamily property operators have historically struggled with a visibility gap, often remaining unaware of an access issue at a door until a resident or staff member reports it," said John Goodwin, Allegion GM, VP, multifamily access. "Integrating Zentra™ and Gatewise with Schlage XE360™ Series with RealSync™ gives property teams real‑time visibility and control from the perimeter gate to the apartment door, with no extra hardware required. That's a complete solution and the kind of software impact that genuinely changes how a building runs."

Show attendees can join Allegion security consultants at booth #2307 for in-depth conversations around seamless access and have an up-close look at the latest innovations in access control solutions unified by software platforms with integrated hardware and support services for multifamily properties:

Strategic Integration Unlocks Real-Time Connectivity for Allegion's Complete Multifamily Solution

Zentra and Gatewise are soon to expand their capabilities in the multifamily market through an upcoming integration with Allegion's Yonomi™ Platform. This strategic collaboration empowers property managers utilizing either software platform with seamless, centralized access to Allegion's groundbreaking RealSync™ technology. Utilizing Zentra's Access Core™ to bridge these systems, both Zentra and Gatewise customers can now experience persistent, real-time connectivity via a property's existing Wi-Fi infrastructure, allowing operators to send commands and verify lock status in seconds, without the need for additional gateways, hubs or investments in wiring.

This powerful, real-time experience is delivered through the proven Schlage XE360™ Series, which is expanding its multifamily hardware lineup with a sleek, highly anticipated new deadbolt option. Like the rest of the XE360 family, the new deadbolt features an interchangeable FleX Module™ that allows properties to easily choose between offline Bluetooth® or the Wi-Fi-enabled RealSync™ mode supported by Zentra and Gatewise.

Zentra & Gatewise Joint Guest Access Solution: Modernizing the Entry Experience

Zentra and Gatewise are combining forces to deliver a modern guest access experience solution for multifamily properties. By bringing together Zentra's robust cloud access control and the Gatewise Guest Access, this joint offering eliminates the need for expensive, high-maintenance physical intercoms. Guests simply scan a QR code at the entrance to access a digital directory and call the resident, who can then grant access remotely right from their smartphone. Together, Zentra and Gatewise provide a frictionless, hardware-light entry experience that enables securing the property from the perimeter gate all the way to the apartment door.

"At Allegion, locks and hardware are just the starting point," said Amit Sherman, Allegion VP, multifamily access solutions & operations. "Through partnerships with innovators like Zentra and Gatewise, we are redefining what's possible in property security. With every integration and enhancement, we're focused on empowering multifamily professionals to adapt quickly, optimize workflows and maintain the highest standards of security and convenience."

Modern Student Access, 100 Years in the Making

Allegion is also highlighting its newly announced Campus-to-Community experience. This is the first unified, mobile-first ecosystem that connects the entire student journey—on campus and off—eliminating fragmentation and improving resident experience. By bringing hardware, mobile credentials, best-in-class software integrations and expert services together into one connected platform, it eliminates the friction that slows operators down and frustrates residents. Students gain one seamless mobile-access experience wherever their day takes them, while operators benefit from fewer service calls, smoother turnovers, and dramatically reduced complexity. Backed by Allegion's century of trust and a broad ecosystem of software and integration partners, Campus-to-Community delivers a secure, modern student housing experience operators can confidently scale.

Show attendees can round out their day-of experience with live games, demos and food at the booth. Multifamily housing professionals who will not be attending the show in person this year can utilize Allegion's online resources including the Solving for Multifamily Podcast and a wide array of digital resources and virtual trainings.

For more information, please visit us.allegion.com.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work, and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss®, Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

SOURCE Allegion US