Allegion's STANLEY Access Technologies Introduces ProCare™ 8500 and 8500A Telescopic ICU Door to Improve Provider Workflow

News provided by

STANLEY Access Technologies

18 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

ProCare™ 8500 has the widest clear door opening in the industry, maximizing working space in small ICUs and easing patient transfers

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STANLEY Access Technologies, part of the Allegion family of brands and leading provider of automatic door solutions and service, today announced the launch of ProCare™ 8500 and 8500A 3-Panel Telescoping ICU Door, the latest design in their ProCare™ Series, one of the most trusted names in healthcare design. Both the manual ProCare™ 8500 and the automatic 8500A, which are now available for order, were engineered to create the widest door opening in the industry for telescopic doors and have all the same features that healthcare professionals rely on every day to protect patients.

Continue Reading
STANLEY Access Technologies, part of the Allegion family of brands and leading provider of automatic door solutions and service, today announced the launch of ProCare™ 8500 and 8500A 3-Panel Telescoping ICU Door.
STANLEY Access Technologies, part of the Allegion family of brands and leading provider of automatic door solutions and service, today announced the launch of ProCare™ 8500 and 8500A 3-Panel Telescoping ICU Door.

"I am very impressed with the new 8500. One of the best new engineered products to come out in the 35 years I have been involved with STANLEY. It works and works well. It is obvious [STANLEY Access Technologies] took [the] time to get it right the first time." Jeff Naber, President Murray Womble, Inc.

Key features of the ProCare 8500 include:

  • Both the 8500 and the 8500A have redesigned headers to maintain aesthetics in retrofit applications.
  • The 8500 has the widest clear door opening in the industry, at 56.8" of clearance for an 8' telescoping door, to allow patients, staff and equipment to move in and out of ICU rooms more quickly, where space is at a premium, saving critical time in patient care. Similarly, the 8500A has 55.7" of clearance for an 8' package.
  • Push-button break-out and reset, which makes it easy for a single staff member to instantly open the entire door system and reset it with minimal effort.
  • Synchronized panels on a trackless system, which create a quieter environment to prevent patient disturbances and helps to minimize places bacteria and germs can build up.
  • Contoured handles and latch and lock shrouds to prevent snagging on IV lines.

There are several available options that come with ProCare™ 8500 that include antimicrobial touchpoints for increased patient and staff protection, electric privacy glass or integral blinds for increased privacy, self-closing options with electromagnetic hold-open for manual doors, keyed or card reader access for improved security, low and full energy options for automatic doors, as well as packages available for smoke and draft prevention, airborne infection isolation and clean room applications.

ProCare™ 8500 Telescoping ICU Door is backed by warranty and world-class install service and support, with a national network of highly trained, AAADM-certified technicians. For more information, please visit http://www.stanleyaccess.com/products/procare-8500.

About Allegion    

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com

STANLEY ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES is used with permission. STANLEY is the property of Stanley Logistics L.L.C. 

SOURCE STANLEY Access Technologies

Also from this source

Allegion's STANLEY Access Technologies Revolutionizes Drive-Thru Experience With Latest QSR Innovation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.