Allegis Advisor Group Acquires Beacon Financial Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegis Advisor Group, an independent insurance marketing and financial planning firm, announces today their acquisition of Beacon Financial, Inc., a national marketing organization founded in 2000, that specializes in annuities, life insurance and Medicare, and its merger into the firm. The companies will combine resources to offer affiliated advisors access to a comprehensive scope of insurance solutions in addition to expanded programs and services for lead generation, practice development, case design, underwriting and advance market support. The merger will be completed by the second quarter of 2021.

"The primary objective of Allegis is to provide concierge-level service to independent advisors nationwide so that they have the extensive tools and support necessary to create the greatest value for their clients," said Chris Miller, CPA, founder and CEO of Allegis Advisor Group. "Now, with this new partnership, we are expanding both our capabilities and internal talent to further support affiliated advisors in each of their business endeavors."

Allegis Advisor Group is a full-service insurance marketing and financial planning firm that works with advisors nationwide to grow and simplify their business. The company offers a breadth of business-building solutions including: brand development; live, virtual and on-demand sales training and educational events; access to back-office experts for new business and case management, case design, underwriting and advanced markets; a diverse array of carrier access and product categories including life, disability, long-term care, annuities and linked benefits; digital advisor tools including access to a robust advisor portal; and, branding, lead generation and turnkey marketing systems.

As part of this merger, Allegis will integrate Beacon's Medicare planning program, giving affiliated advisors the ability to incorporate Medicare planning into their service offerings, either in-house or in partnership with experienced Medicare planning specialists. Additionally, the merger with Beacon adds more than 100 years of combined experience in the insurance industry to the Allegis team.

"Partnering with Chris and Allegis was a natural progression for Beacon, particularly after the recent passing of V Stanley Benfell, Beacon's Chairman," said Jeff Lewis, President and CEO of Beacon Financial, Inc. "Unifying our companies and building upon each firm's strengths works to deliver the all-encompassing suite of financial solutions advisors need to be successful with insurance and retirement planning. The added convenience of being able to access these capabilities through a singular comprehensive source helps advisors save time and resources, which they can now re-invest into fostering client relationships."

Lewis will serve as the Executive Vice President of Business Development and COO of the Medicare division at Allegis. Joseph Bradley, an Annuity Marketing Specialist at Beacon, will continue his work with annuities and serve on the leadership team at Allegis.

Allegis Advisor Group was founded in 2009 and has grown both organically and through acquisitions. In addition to Beacon, the company acquired Brokerage 360, an insurance marketing organization out of Salt Lake City, and Premium Finance Advisors, an advanced market firm specializing in complex case design and estate planning out of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Each acquisition has added new talent to the firm while scaling the business to provide greater services and resources to affiliated advisors. Miller and Lewis are currently in discussions with other marketing organizations for possible future mergers with Allegis.

Allegis is a partner agency of LIBRA Insurance Partners, a leading distributor of insurance products. LIBRA is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of robust, proprietary resources for its partners that are revolutionizing the industry, including expansive underwriting capabilities, advanced case design support, sales and product benchmarking tools, and turnkey sales and marketing systems.

About Allegis Advisor Group

Allegis Advisor Group is an independent insurance marketing organization and financial planning firm that supports independent advisors nationwide by providing the extensive tools, training and concierge-level support necessary to help individual clients reach their retirement and financial planning objectives. Allegis offers advisors support with practice development, marketing and case management, access to life insurance, Medicare planning, fixed and indexed annuities, disability income, long-term care insurance, linked benefits and group insurance. Affiliated advisors are granted on-demand access to tools and training through its robust advisor portal. For more information, visit www.Allegisag.com, email [email protected] or call 800-418-1788.

