Allegis Global Solutions Partners with Brightfield to Transform Extended Workforce Management

Unparalleled transparency into extended workforce operations and economics for dramatically improved data-driven decision-making

into extended workforce operations and economics for dramatically improved data-driven decision-making Cutting-edge automation that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to simplify and speed sourcing

that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to simplify and speed sourcing Continuous cost savings to drive operational efficiency and to free funds for critical growth investments

to drive operational efficiency and to free funds for critical growth investments Operational agility to adjust supply strategies in real-time, based on the fast-emerging opportunities and changing business objectives of modern work

AGS is Brightfield's first Platinum MSP Partner and will be the first to have its workforce business partners become certified on Brightfield's TDX platform. AGS and Brightfield will go to market together to existing and prospective customers.

"AGS is committed to providing full-service workforce solutions turbocharged by market intelligence and automation," said AGS' Senior Vice President of Global Operations Steve Schumacher. "Becoming Brightfield's Platinum Partner enables us to apply the most powerful source for digitizing extended workforce management processes available today, increasing the speed and scale of our impact on customers' critical business outcomes."

"Through this partnership, we are delivering the world's only technology platform for digitizing management of the labor supply chain through the hands-on guidance of a market-leading industry expert," added Brightfield's CEO Jesse Levin. "The future of work has arrived, and by aligning the delivery of these two companies' world-class capabilities—unmatched anywhere else in the industry—we enable customers everywhere to unlock the potential of the extended workforce."

Brightfield and AGS have a long history of collaboration in the advancement of analytics to support managed service provider and procurement solutions customers. This new partnership extends their collaboration across the full terrain of labor solutions spanning the contingent, consulting and gig workforces.

To request more information about the partnership, go to https://learn.allegisglobalsolutions.com/brightfield.

About Allegis Global Solutions

Allegis Global Solutions (AGS) is the leading provider of workforce solutions. We know what it takes to design, build and execute strategies that align workforce capabilities with the agility require to stay ahead of what's next. Blending decades of experience, continuous innovation and cutting-edge market and business intelligence, we lead companies through a transformative journey to rethink the way work gets done. Learn more at https://www.allegisglobalsolutions.com/.

About Brightfield

Brightfield's TDX platform automates the design of modern work: the right team from the right source at the right price. Powered by the world's largest proprietary employer data network, over 400 billion dollars of real-time transaction data and cutting-edge data science and AI technology, TDX ingests your data about work, suppliers, contracts, and people, and analyzes and translates it into prescriptive recommendations for optimal contract labor decisions in every area of your business. To learn more, visit brightfield.com.

