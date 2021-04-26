Allego and Corporate Visions Elevate Customer Conversations for 30,000 Sales & Marketing Professionals Through World-Class Sales Enablement Technology

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, today announced its technology platform is now being used to deliver Corporate Visions' training content, consulting, and coaching programs to more than 30,000 users. Corporate Visions, the leading provider of science-backed training and consulting services and one of Training Industry's Top 20 Sales Training Companies , uses the Allego platform to deliver industry-leading content and services to customers within their daily workflow.

The partnership provides Corporate Visions with the scalable platform required to successfully deliver and optimize learning content and coaching services to its customers. Allego becomes Corporate Visions' sole sales enablement platform, replacing Corporate Visions' former learning management system (LMS) and sales enablement platform.

"Our customers are getting more value quicker through this partnership with Allego," said Doug Hutton, SVP of Products at Corporate Visions. "Allego has all the power and capabilities we need to deliver and manage every piece of digital content we build for marketing, sales, and customer success. And it's surprisingly easy to use. Our customers aren't fighting with technology to get the messages, training, and coaching they need, when they need it in their daily workflow."

Finastra, ‌the‌ largest pure-play software vendor for the financial services industry, rolled out eight Corporate Visions courses to approximately 850 salespeople over the last six months using the Allego platform. "Our investment in these courses and content is a key element of our sales training strategy," said Anna Hiett, Global Head of Sales Training at Finastra. "Having the ability to directly import the Corporate Visions courses into our existing Allego sales enablement system saves us valuable time previously spent downloading and uploading content between different systems. It also provides the flexibility to add experiential exercises and supplemental custom content to ensure our teams are absorbing and retaining what they learn. We now have the ability to deploy updates to in-flight courses, ensuring everyone is always learning from the latest available Corporate Visions material while preserving integrity of reporting."

"Since partnering with Corporate Visions early last summer, we've proven the value of delivering marketing and sales skills content, coaching, and training services at scale on Allego's integrated sales learning and enablement platform," said Tim Kasida, WW Strategic Partnership Leader at Allego. "Working together, Corporate Visions and Allego will continue to enable winning relationships between organizations and their customers by providing the best training content and services all in one location."

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, nearly 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit allego.com.

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions, Inc. is the leading provider of science-backed sales, marketing, and customer success training and consulting services. Global B2B companies work with Corporate Visions to articulate value in their customer conversations in three ways:

Make Value Situational by distinguishing between customer acquisition and customer expansion.

Make Value Specific by aligning conversations with the Customer Deciding Journey.

Make Value Systematic by unifying marketing, sales, and customer success to speak in one voice.

