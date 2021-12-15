Allego® and Korsgaden International Partner to Deliver Personalized Consulting and Training Services within All-in-One Sales Enablement Platform for Insurance and Financial Services Companies

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced a partnership with Korsgaden Internationa l, a leading insurance and financial services consultancy, to offer Korsgaden's consulting and training services within the Allego sales enablement platform. Together, the companies will enable sales transformation for better revenue goal achievement in the rapidly evolving insurance and financial services industries.

According to recent Allego data, almost half of companies say inadequate sales training and lack of timely market insights are key factors in missing revenue goals . This partnership offers companies access to Korsgaden's comprehensive and innovative agency-building training and consulting materials and the ability for financial services professionals to collaborate and share market insights, knowledge and best practices, all within Allego's patented sales enablement platform. Using Allego's all-in-one platform , customers will receive Korsgaden's world-class training coupled with learning reinforcement, coaching and market insights to improve performance and drive revenue.

"The Korsgaden team understands that the traditional methods for professional development aren't agile, sophisticated or quick enough to meet the needs of today's insurance and financial services teams, who must keep up with changing market conditions while engaging their customers in a virtual world," said Tim Kasida , Strategic Partnership Leader at Allego. "Alongside Troy's expertise and leadership in the industry, we are able to ensure customers have access to agile content, just-in-time training and learning to create competent, confident financial services professionals in 2022 and beyond."

"Building strong client relationships is more challenging than ever for today's sales organizations, and consumer expectations are driving significant change in the financial services industry," said Troy Korsgaden , Principal of Korsgaden International. "Our agency-building resources combined with Allego's sales enablement platform are critical to helping teams have more meaningful customer conversations and building stronger businesses. Allego's patented technology and unrivaled customer service made them a natural choice to be our exclusive sales enablement platform provider."

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform with patented technology that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and sales enablement in the flow of work, please visit Allego.com.

About Korsgaden International

Korsgaden International specializes in global marketing, distribution, agency-building, and technology strategies for many of the world's largest insurance carriers and financial services companies. Its mission is to help the industry and its representatives adapt to the radical transformation taking place in the industry today. To learn more about Korsgaden's consulting and training services, please visit Korsgaden.com

