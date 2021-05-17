Allego and Nuveen to Discuss the Power of Asynchronous Video Communication in a Remote Work Environment on Upcoming Webinar

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, today announced it will hold a live webinar on May 20 at 2 p.m. ET to highlight the results of a recent Allego-sponsored independent study of the benefits of asynchronous video communications. Customer Michael Ianni, Vice President of Global Sales and Advisor Development at Nuveen Investments, will join Allego's Senior Product Marketing Manager Jake Miller to discuss how sales teams can tap the power of asynchronous video to take sales performance to the next level.

What:

Allego Webinar presents new independent research and an Allego customer case study, presented by Nuveen, diving into the benefits of blending asynchronous video communications with real-time meeting tactics to elevate team performance.

Who:

Michael Ianni, VP Global Sales & Advisor Development at Nuveen Investments and Jake Miller, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Allego.

When:

Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. ET

Where:

Register for the webinar here .

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, over 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. For more information, please visit: https://www.allego.com .

