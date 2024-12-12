Allego and RAIN Group Unveil Groundbreaking Research on Continuous Learning and Sales Performance

New study reveals only 33% of companies have effective sales training, explores gaps and opportunities for organizations to elevate sales performance

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego ™, the leading provider of revenue enablement solutions, in partnership with RAIN Group , a global sales training company, today announced the findings of their latest study, The Impact of Continuous Learning on Sales Performance . This landmark research underscores the transformative power of continuous learning for sales teams, revealing that organizations embracing this approach are more likely to see higher performance, reduced turnover, and stronger engagement.

The study, based on responses from over 240 sales and sales enablement professionals across industries, including financial services, medical devices and pharmaceuticals, highlights critical continuous learning practices that set high-performing sales teams apart. The findings show that top-performing teams:

Are 5.5 times more likely to use skill assessments to identify gaps.

Are 2.9 times more likely to prioritize mentorship and coaching.

Integrate learning directly into the flow of work, improving productivity and reducing time-to-ramp.

"This research confirms what we've long believed. Continuous learning isn't just a competitive advantage; it's essential for driving sales success in today's dynamic environment," said Deniz Olcay, VP of Marketing at Allego. "By embedding learning into daily workflows and leveraging technology, organizations can transform their teams into agile, high-performing units."

The report highlights the role of technology in driving continuous learning, with top companies using modern sales enablement platforms to deliver personalized, just-in-time training. These platforms not only enhance sales skill development but also foster sales team alignment and improve knowledge retention.

Key Findings Include:

Enhanced Retention and Productivity: Organizations with highly effective training programs are 4.9 times more likely to see faster time-to-productivity and significantly lower turnover.

Mentorship as a Game-Changer: Sales teams prioritizing mentorship and coaching are nearly 3 times as likely to have effective training programs.

Sales teams prioritizing mentorship and coaching are nearly 3 times as likely to have effective training programs. Actionable Learning Insights: Companies leveraging data to tailor and measure their training programs achieve measurable improvements in performance and engagement.

"With only a third of companies achieving tangible results from sales training, there's a significant opportunity to adopt a more effective approach," said Erica Schultz, CMO of RAIN Group. "Our research identifies high-impact strategies that drive real change, deepen skill acquisition, and foster continuous improvement across sales teams. By seamlessly integrating onboarding with ongoing learning, organizations can lower turnover, shorten ramp-up times, and build well-prepared teams equipped for sustained success."

The full research report offers a detailed roadmap for organizations to implement continuous learning strategies and elevate their sales performance. To access the report and learn how continuous learning can transform your sales organization, visit Allego.com .

About Allego

Allego is the leader in modern revenue enablement technology. With Allego, you'll ready more confident teams, curate impactful content, and engage buyers effectively—all within a unified platform. What sets Allego apart is the company's expertise in driving adoption across revenue teams to foster alignment and knowledge sharing in the flow of work. This results in up to 50% reduction in software spend, 50% shorter sales cycles, and 45% higher win rates, propelling revenue growth. Learn more about how Allego can transform your sales enablement into a growth-driving powerhouse at www.allego.com .

About RAIN Group

RAIN Group is an award-winning leader in sales transformation, with over 20 years of researching and enabling top sales performance. RAIN Group's modular, multi-modal approach to sales training provides flexible and customizable solutions for complex global teams. Trusted by leading companies, RAIN Group partners with clients to ensure learning is adopted, creates lasting behavior change, and drives measurable results. Learn more at www.raingroup.com .

