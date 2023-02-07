Allego Announces Heather Moses as Chief Marketing Officer

Sales enablement platform provider appoints new marketing leader to drive sales success and grow market awareness

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced Heather Moses as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Moses will be working with Allego's award-winning team of marketing professionals to continue building brand awareness and scaling the company, which saw an over 40% increase in users on the platform in 2022.

"I don't think there has ever been a more exciting time to be a CMO," said Moses. "Companies are in uncharted waters with hybrid work while facing economic headwinds, and there's a growing understanding that the old tactics no longer work. That's one of the reasons why I joined Allego — they have reimagined the way knowledge flows through companies today. It's an agile, collaborative, modern approach that accelerates onboarding, skill development, and content creation to name a few. All of this has a positive impact not only on revenue and efficiency but employee and customer experiences as well."

Moses brings almost 15 years of experience in the marketing industry. Most recently, she served as the SVP of Marketing of Nexthink, where she built out the company's category creation efforts, content marketing strategy, communications, analyst relations, public relations, customer advocacy, community, web, design and global events disciplines. Prior to Nexthink, Moses was the CMO of MP Objects, and she has also held leadership roles at Pneuron Corporation, XebiaLabs and Planon.

"We're already well positioned as a leader in the sales enablement space, helping sales and marketing professionals master the knowledge they need to be successful," said Yuchun Lee , CEO and co-founder of Allego. "With Heather's leadership and experience as a category creator, we can become the de facto choice for companies seeking modern sales enablement. I'm confident we have the right team in place to succeed."

"I have been so impressed by the team's passion, smarts and ambition," said Moses. "It's an honor to be able to partner with Yuchun to help grow the next big thing."

The appointment of Moses comes on the heels of the company's appointment of Bas Brukx as its new CFO . Brukx leads the finance and accounting function while building the framework for continued growth for the company.

To learn more about Allego's complete sales enablement platform, please visit Allego.com .

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology to help sellers win buyers. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Allego is a market leader with nearly 1 million users across deployments in one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 10 largest U.S. banks, 3 of the 5 largest U.S. insurance companies, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest U.S. wealth management companies, 14 of the 20 largest U.S. asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com.

