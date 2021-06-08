Allego Co-founders Provide Tactical Approaches to Virtual Selling with New Book, "Mastering Virtual Selling: Orchestrating Sales Success"

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuchun Lee and Mark Magnacca , co-founders of Allego , today announced "Mastering Virtual Selling: Orchestrating Sales Success," an all-in-one guide providing sales professionals with proven sales methodologies, actionable best practices and relatable anecdotes to compete successfully in a virtual world. Lee and Magnacca partnered with Tony Jeary , leading results strategist, executive coach and subject matter expert who has advised over 1,000 clients and published more than 60 books, to provide relevant strategies and advice for sales professionals.

"'Mastering Virtual Selling' pulls up the curtain and shows you what is going on backstage—the true methods it takes to achieve success," said Harry Hoopis, CEO of Hoopis Performance Network. "Mark, Yuchun, and Tony have nailed the millionaire mindset and then created the book that will help revolutionize companies to achieve that goal. This book has impressed upon me the values it will take to optimize my time within our virtual meetings."

With more than 90% of B2B sales now conducted virtually, rookie and veteran salespeople must master the nuances of virtual selling. "Mastering Virtual Selling: Orchestrating Sales Success" educates sales professionals of all levels how to become buyer-centric and more effective at managing all aspects of virtual selling before, during, and after a prospect meeting.

The book demonstrates the tools and tactics sales professionals need to achieve an intended outcome, including:

The power of creating a compelling buying experience

Tactics and strategy on "frontstage" and "backstage" selling

Enabling virtual selling teams

Creating the hybrid selling environment of the future

"With more than 13.7 million people in sales and sales-related professions in the U.S., teams are looking for resources that will help them hone the skills they need to master virtual selling," said Co-author Yuchun Lee, Allego CEO and co-founder. "The events of the last year have set the stage for what B2B sales will look like now and in the future. 'Mastering Virtual Selling: Orchestrating Sales Success' provides new techniques to be more proficient at virtual selling and, in turn, create more confident, productive and successful sellers."

"So much of communication relies on body language and cues that are more difficult to read in a virtual environment. Sales professionals need to master new skills to engage with prospects in a virtual setting to compete at a higher level than their competitors," said co-author Mark Magnacca, Allego President and Co-founder. "We can't operate like we did in the past. Sales professionals must learn how to create a personalized, efficient buyer experience that will 'wow' prospects and win business."

"'Mastering Virtual Selling' provides sales professionals with the foundation required to master flatscreen selling," said co-author Tony Jeary. "Readers will learn how to orchestrate front and backstage selling, bring energy to a virtual platform and take action to build rapport among their team and prospects, further developing a salesperson from apprentice to master."

"Mastering Virtual Selling: Orchestrating Sales Success" is currently available for pre-order on Amazon. The all-in-one guide, intended for sales professionals, including sales reps and their managers, can also be purchased at masteringvirtualselling.com.

About Yuchun Lee

Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego, has a proven business track record, serving as CEO of marketing automation provider Unica, guiding it through a successful IPO and sale to IBM. Yuchun is also an Executive in Residence at venture firm General Catalyst Partners, the Executive Chairman of customer experience software firm Clarabridge, serves on the board of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and is an Executive Advisor with Summit Partners, a global venture and private equity firm.

About Mark Magnacca

Mark Magnacca, President and co-founder of Allego, has an extensive background and track record of bringing ideas and businesses to life. After starting a financial planning company right out of college and selling it a decade later, he then started a sales consulting business to support a wide range of financial services companies as they began their digital transformation. This work led to the founding of Allego. He's also the author of So What? How to Communicate What Really Matters to Your Audience and The Product is YOU!.

About Tony Jeary

Founder of Tony Jeary International High Performance Resources...Strategist, executive coach, and facilitator Tony Jeary is known as The RESULTS Guy(tm) because of his 30+ year track record of helping clients get the right results faster. He is a unique, powerful change agent and subject-matter expert who has impacted millions worldwide with his powerful methodologies, contacts and second to none arsenal of business tools. His resume includes personally advising dozens of CEOs from the Fortune 500 and the Forbes Richest 400. He has authored over 60 books, 26 on the subject of presentation effectiveness.

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit allego.com.

