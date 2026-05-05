Allego Introduces Allego 9 to Connect AI Directly to Revenue Execution

As organizations struggle to turn AI into consistent execution, Allego 9 brings intelligence directly into the workflows where revenue teams operate

WALTHAM, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, Inc., the leader in AI-powered revenue enablement, today unveiled Allego 9 at its 10th Annual Sales Success Summit, introducing a next-generation platform designed to help revenue teams turn AI into consistent execution.

New Allego research shows that 63% of revenue teams remain in the early stages of AI adoption, highlighting the disconnect between AI investment and real-world execution. Allego 9 addresses this by taking a more practical, connected approach to AI, building intelligence directly into the flow of work for sellers, marketers, and enablement teams.

Allego 9 builds intelligence directly into the flow of work for sellers, marketers, and enablement teams. Post this

Allego 9 is built to amplify the power and scale of every critical role on revenue teams. The platform delivers practical, connected AI solutions that are easy to adopt, even by people who haven't mastered prompt engineering. Sellers and service professionals can prioritize deals and act faster. Marketers can create and deliver content at the speed of the sales cycle. Enablement teams can build and scale programs more efficiently.

"By using AI to reimagine the most important everyday workflows, Allego 9 helps revenue teams stay aligned, make better decisions, and drive measurable outcomes across the revenue lifecycle," said Andre Black, Chief Product Officer at Allego. "We focused on building AI that works within the systems and processes teams already rely on, connecting data, content, and coaching in a way that makes the next best action clear without adding complexity. This is the new way to work, at the new pace of B2B."

Allego 9 is the first in a new series that delivers this through AI-powered capabilities that support execution across the revenue lifecycle, including:

AI Deal Alerts highlight at-risk opportunities and recommend next actions.

highlight at-risk opportunities and recommend next actions. AI Deal Expert and Call Expert Chat help with summarization, meeting preparation, coaching, and message drafting.

help with summarization, meeting preparation, coaching, and message drafting. AI Mobile Note Taker and Conversation Intelligence for Regulated Industries capture domain-aware key insights, as well as skills coaching opportunities from every sales interaction, with flexible options for data retention.

capture domain-aware key insights, as well as skills coaching opportunities from every sales interaction, with flexible options for data retention. AI Document Creation SmartDocs provide controlled researching and synthesis of resources to create battlecards, FAQs, case studies, glossaries, job aids, account plans, and other field-ready content in seconds.

provide controlled researching and synthesis of resources to create battlecards, FAQs, case studies, glossaries, job aids, account plans, and other field-ready content in seconds. Expanded governance and approval workflows ensure content remains on-brand, compliant, and controlled at scale.

ensure content remains on-brand, compliant, and controlled at scale. AI Role Play & Coaching in new modalities accelerate onboarding, help with deal meeting preparation, and reinforce skills for expanded roles in services, sales, people management, and more.

accelerate onboarding, help with deal meeting preparation, and reinforce skills for expanded roles in services, sales, people management, and more. AI Expert Chat LiveApp gives companies the fastest and most affordable option for deploying company-specific or topic-specific experts as AI chat experiences in the flow of work.

gives companies the fastest and most affordable option for deploying company-specific or topic-specific experts as AI chat experiences in the flow of work. Allego MCP API Server integrates with leading AI assistants and enterprise tools, including support for model context protocol (MCP), bringing deal insights, sales content, and enablement into the flow of work.

"There's a lot of noise and experimentation around AI, but only a portion of these attempts are useful in the real world," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "Allego strives to ensure its AI capabilities are tightly embedded into users' existing flow of work. Preconfigured for proven use cases, Allego 9 doesn't require its users to become expert AI prompt engineers. It's an approach our customers welcome, as it allows them to quickly implement not just what's possible, but also what's practical with the latest AI technologies."

Early customers are already seeing the impact.

"What stands out with Allego 9 is how naturally it fits into how our teams already work," said Brendan Ryan, Enablement Director at Entravision. "It gives our sellers the right insights and content at the right time, so they can respond quickly, stay aligned, and keep deals moving."

Allego 9 will be generally available in June. To learn how Allego helps revenue teams turn AI into consistent execution, request a demo or visit www.allego.com.

About Sales Success Summit:

The Sales Success Summit is Allego's annual conference for sales, marketing, and enablement leaders. Now in its 10th year, the event brings together customers and industry experts to share best practices and explore how teams can succeed in a rapidly changing market.

About Allego:

Allego is a market-leading revenue enablement platform that sales, marketing, and enablement teams love, trust, and recommend. Across the customer lifecycle, Allego helps teams close deals, hit revenue goals, and stay aligned through change by making the next best action clear.

Allego brings learning, content, coaching, digital selling, and secure, practical AI directly into everyday workflows, helping teams act consistently and deliver results in complex selling environments. Customers report measurable impact, including up to 50 percent shorter sales cycles, 45 percent higher win rates, and significant reductions in software spend.

Allego is a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Revenue Enablement Platforms and ranks number one on G2 for Ease of Use and Customer Satisfaction. Ninety percent of customers recommend Allego on Gartner Peer Insights, backed by a world-class NPS score and exceptional customer loyalty. An award-winning customer success team reinforces that loyalty through long-term partnership and accountability. Learn more at www.allego.com.

Media Contacts

Michelle Davidson for Allego

[email protected]

"Allego" is a trademark of Allego, Inc.

SOURCE Allego