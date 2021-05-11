Allego Launches Enhanced Conversation Intelligence Product, Adds Significant New Artificial Intelligence Technology

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, today announced the enhancement of its integrated Conversation Intelligence product. The product transforms the company's Call Coaching module into an end-to-end Conversation Intelligence capability, driving analytics for its suite of comprehensive sales learning and enablement product features.

With Allego Conversation Intelligence , sales teams can automatically capture calls and virtual meetings, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to perform transcription across multiple languages, automate coaching, generate alerts, all with a deeper integration with CRMs and calendars. The new release of Allego Conversation Intelligence adds capabilities such as:

Surface and act on coachable moments across large teams using AI by automating the analysis of calls to understand seller behavior and performance and posting point-in-time feedback as text, audio, or video messages.

by automating the analysis of calls to understand seller behavior and performance and posting point-in-time feedback as text, audio, or video messages. Improve productivity and post-sale handoff with automated note-taking and highlighting by accurately capturing call summaries, automatically linking to a call's recording in a customer's CRM and skimming behavior insights.

by accurately capturing call summaries, automatically linking to a call's recording in a customer's CRM and skimming behavior insights. Drive efficiencies for managers with automated review flagging , including notifying a manager when a call warrants coaching and flagging best-practice examples to promote to other reps.

, including notifying a manager when a call warrants coaching and flagging best-practice examples to promote to other reps. Automate content recommendations based on call topics by using AI to provide appropriate follow-up content based on call topics or objections expressed and recommend remedial learning content, courses, Flash Drills and role plays.

by using AI to provide appropriate follow-up content based on call topics or objections expressed and recommend remedial learning content, courses, Flash Drills and role plays. Certify rep proficiency using scorecards and inline feedback by posting point-in-time feedback and associating a configurable scorecard with any given call.

by posting point-in-time feedback and associating a configurable scorecard with any given call. Replicate teamwide behaviors with analytics and recommendations for call clips to repurpose as best-practice examples and learning content enriched with knowledge checks and links to other resources.

with analytics and recommendations for call clips to repurpose as best-practice examples and learning content enriched with knowledge checks and links to other resources. Support global teams conducting calls in a variety of languages and accents using transcriptions in multiple languages.

"Our latest research found more than 67% of sales leaders feel it's harder to observe remote sales professionals during calls to provide them with constructive feedback," said Andre Black, Chief Product Officer, Allego. "With Conversation Intelligence, reps will receive consistent coaching and relevant feedback, increasing their ability to articulate value and build strong rapport with customers, which results in higher win rates and better buying experiences."

Playing a Critical Role in End-to-End Sales Enablement

Allego Conversation Intelligence capabilities empower enablement and training teams to streamline and enhance multiple aspects of the end-to-end sales enablement process.

Content Management: Enablement and Marketing teams can mine meeting recordings for messaging accuracy and content effectiveness, and produce or recommend appropriate follow-up content based on call topics and objections expressed by buyers.

Enablement and Marketing teams can mine meeting recordings for messaging accuracy and content effectiveness, and produce or recommend appropriate follow-up content based on call topics and objections expressed by buyers. Coaching & Collaboration: Enablement teams and sales managers can scale their call coaching by leveraging Conversation Intelligence to flag calls that are especially in need of review, and provide video-based point-in-time feedback so constructive criticism will be delivered with the right tone and body language. They can also repurpose call clips to promote as best practice examples for other reps with just a few clicks.

Enablement teams and sales managers can scale their call coaching by leveraging Conversation Intelligence to flag calls that are especially in need of review, and provide video-based point-in-time feedback so constructive criticism will be delivered with the right tone and body language. They can also repurpose call clips to promote as best practice examples for other reps with just a few clicks. Launches & Rollouts: Enablement and Marketing teams can more easily course-correct during the post-launch period based on observations collected across recorded calls. They can clip out video examples of great message delivery for playbooks and learning recommendations.

Enablement and Marketing teams can more easily course-correct during the post-launch period based on observations collected across recorded calls. They can clip out video examples of great message delivery for playbooks and learning recommendations. Onboarding & Training: Enablement and Training teams can enhance onboarding and training by capturing real-world "game tape" moments for use in courses, to bring the field experience to life during training. With observations collected across recorded calls, they can clip out video examples of great message delivery for playbooks and learning recommendations, and enrich with knowledge checks, call-outs and links to other resources.

Enablement and Training teams can enhance onboarding and training by capturing real-world "game tape" moments for use in courses, to bring the field experience to life during training. With observations collected across recorded calls, they can clip out video examples of great message delivery for playbooks and learning recommendations, and enrich with knowledge checks, call-outs and links to other resources. Virtual Selling: Sales teams can automate note-taking and capture important information from calls as a basis to upskill reps, improve forecasts, and share key content and call recordings into digital sales rooms to provide a compelling buyer experience.

"Considering the average sales rep makes 15 calls a day and each call lasts approximately 15 minutes, it's just not feasible for managers or sales enablement teams to listen to every call to help their team improve. You can't record all these calls with the expectation to listen to them, nor should you," said David Bauders, CEO of SPARXiQ. "Allego's new Conversation Intelligence relies on AI to 'listen' to countless hours of calls for you. This offers sales organizations a host of benefits, including better message consistency, more organized customer conversations, shortened onboarding cycles for new reps, and a way to close the knowledge gap when reps leave."

