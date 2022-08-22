Allego® Listed as Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms

Sales enablement platform provider addresses broader enablement needs of revenue-generating roles

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms .1

According to the Gartner report, "The sales enablement market has broadened beyond sellers to include the enablement of people in revenue-generating roles such as customer success, presales (technical sellers), and marketing."

"Revenue enablement platforms, formerly sales enablement, provide key functionality enabling resources that generate revenue via content, training, and coaching."

We believe Allego's inclusion in the report signals a recognition of the company's holistic approach to enablement and technology capabilities.

"As companies face digital transformation, shifting markets, and growing customer expectations, it's more crucial than ever to prioritize enablement," said Yuchun Lee , CEO and co-founder of Allego. "Customer-facing professionals require training and content in the flow of their daily work. We are proud to be included in the report as we continue to innovate and deliver what companies need to win over their sellers and buyers."

The report predicts that "by 2026, 65% of B2B sales organizations will transition from intuition-based to data-driven decision making, using technology that unites workflow, data, and analytics, and by 2025, 50% of B2B sales organizations will record 75% of conversations with buyers."

The report recommends three criteria for platform buyers:

"Seek and prioritize vendors with a holistic approach to revenue enablement to include content, training, and coaching for any resource that is revenue generating by evaluating the vendor's function-specific content, training and coaching, and associated role-based analytics.

Evaluate conversational intelligence capabilities of vendors by the depth of ML capabilities such as real-time translation, accuracy, and role-based contextual recommendations.

Investigate the strength of each vendor and/or its partner ecosystem to support additional capabilities."

Allego believes its comprehensive sales enablement platform offers key functionality across each of the recommended capabilities identified by Gartner.

Allego's holistic, native approach to enablement delivers content, learning, coaching, and virtual selling in the flow of work.

The latest version of Allego's platform, Allego 7 , gives teams an immediate understanding of sales conversations and ensures messaging is delivered effectively by automatically summarizing call moments into bite-sized highlight reels—an Allego first-to-market innovation.

, gives teams an immediate understanding of sales conversations and ensures messaging is delivered effectively by automatically summarizing call moments into bite-sized highlight reels—an Allego first-to-market innovation. Allego's Digital Sales Rooms capability provides sales professionals and prospective buyers a secure and collaborative approach to buying and selling.

capability provides sales professionals and prospective buyers a secure and collaborative approach to buying and selling. Allego offers 120+ tech integrations and has partnered with over 100 training, service, and technology organizations across the globe to support additional capabilities.

To learn more about Allego's inclusion in the 2022 Gartner "Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms," or download a copy of the complete report, please visit Allego.com .

1Gartner, "Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms," Melissa Hilbert, Elizabeth Beard, Rahim Kaba, Doug Bushée, August 8, 2022.

