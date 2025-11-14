Allego Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Revenue Enablement Platforms

Company ranked #1 for Onboarding & Continuous Learning and Direct B2B Selling Use Cases in Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Revenue Enablement Platforms Report

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, Inc., the leader in AI-powered revenue enablement , today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Revenue Enablement Platforms .1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

In the accompanying Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Revenue Enablement Platforms report, Allego ranked #1 in Onboarding & Continuous Learning (4.41/5) and #1 in Direct B2B Selling (4.44/5) Use Cases — the capabilities that Allego believes matter most for driving performance at scale. Further, Allego feels the results in both reports highlight its strength in helping organizations ramp faster, coach smarter, and turn every enablement moment into measurable revenue impact through one powerful, AI-driven platform .

For Allego, this recognition also marks a defining moment in a decade-long journey of innovation and customer partnership, one that CEO and Co-Founder Yuchun Lee said began at the company's start.

"When we founded Allego, we set out to change how revenue teams learn, share, and perform," said Lee. "We believe this recognition from Gartner is more than a milestone for us. I believe it's a strong validation of a vision we've pursued from the beginning: to give organizations a unified platform that transforms enablement into a true growth engine. Our customers love Allego because every day that learning , content , and collaboration come together to make buying easy, performance follows."

Allego's Revenue Enablement Platform brings learning, content, coaching , and digital selling together in one seamless experience. Built on a single, organically developed architecture, it removes the friction of disconnected tools so teams can onboard faster, coach in real time, and sell smarter. With built-in AI and analytics at no additional cost, Allego turns every interaction into insight to boost performance, increase adoption, and drive measurable revenue impact.

"We believe Allego's recognition in this Magic Quadrant™ highlights three ways Allego stands apart and drives customer success: Proven Customer Impact, Unified Platform, Easy to Use, and Cost-Effective Ownership," Lee said.

Proven Customer Impact: Enterprises using Allego achieve 45% higher win rates , faster onboarding , and save two hours per week per rep, linking enablement programs directly to measurable business results.

Enterprises using Allego achieve , , and save two hours per week per rep, linking enablement programs directly to measurable business results. Unified Platform, Easy to Use: Allego's single, organically built suite connects learning, content, coaching, and digital selling in one place. This seamless design improves adoption and accelerates readiness across thousands of users.

Allego's single, connects learning, content, coaching, and digital selling in one place. This seamless design improves adoption and accelerates readiness across thousands of users. Cost-Effective Ownership: Allego's organically developed technology removes costly integrations and hidden AI fees, enabling customers to reduce software spend by up to 50% and administrative time by 30%.

Allego believes this recognition reinforces its mission to provide an all-in-one platform that transforms enablement from a support function into a strategic revenue driver.

"Allego is the single point of truth for everything at Amcor," said Will Ambrós, Content Program Manager at Amcor. "It's the hub that gets you anywhere else you want to go. With Allego, our reps learn, coach, and sell in one place. And that's had a measurable impact on performance and productivity."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant™ report to learn more about Allego's strengths and other provider offerings, at allego.com .

About Allego:

Allego is the first and only Revenue Enablement Platform to lead across digital selling, content management, learning, and coaching. It delivers the simplicity of an all-in-one solution without sacrificing the depth each use case demands. For over five years, Allego has led the market in innovation and now offers practical, agentic AI that drives real-world results.

This innovation-led approach delivers measurable business impact, including up to 50% reduction in software spend, 50% shorter sales cycles, and 45% higher win rates. That's why Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, five of the 15 largest U.S. banks, four of the eight largest insurance providers, four of the five largest global medical device companies, six of the 10 largest wealth management firms, all five of the largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises.

Discover how Allego can turn your sales enablement strategy into a growth-driving powerhouse at allego.com .

