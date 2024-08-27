Allego Named a Revenue Enablement Leader in Report by Independent Research Firm

The leading provider of revenue enablement solutions is named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Enablement Platforms, Q3 2024, the first evaluation by the research firm that combines sales readiness and content management into one category

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, the leading provider of revenue enablement solutions, today announced its recognition as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Enablement Platforms, Q3 2024 . This follows Allego's position as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Readiness Solutions, Q4 2023, the winner of the 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Award: Best Overall Sales Enablement Software Solution, and the leader across six categories in G2's Summer 2024 report.

According to the Forrester Wave™ Revenue Enablement report, "Allego offers a complete suite of enablement capabilities with a focus on service. With its roots in sales L&D (learning and development), Allego has done an impressive job of rounding out its offering with measured investment into robust content management, DSRs, and AI capabilities. The company's vision includes building human-centric functionality into sellers' workflow with a tightly integrated suite of sales capabilities."

"At Allego, we are dedicated to delivering a comprehensive suite that truly integrates into teams' everyday flow-of-work," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "By focusing on AI-supported coaching and innovative content management that helps teams free up time and improve buyer engagements, we empower sales teams to navigate the increasingly complex B2B buying cycle with confidence and efficiency."

For companies seeking both breadth and depth in their enablement solution, Allego is the clear choice, trusted by over 25% of Dow Jones Industrial companies and hundreds of thousands of users from forward-thinking mid-sized and smaller companies.

The Forrester Wave™ Revenue Enablement report evaluated 12 companies based on 32 criteria grouped into three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. Within the current offering category, Allego achieved the highest score possible across 16 of the criteria, including efficiency/upside benefits for sellers, dashboards for managers and coaches, and buyer engagement.

"As a longtime Allego customer, Voya has consistently received exceptional innovation and personalized support for our teams," said Maria Fisher, VP, Distribution Excellence at Voya Financial. "As the B2B sales landscape evolves, Voya remains committed to providing our customers with cutting-edge digital buying experiences. The expertise and creativity of the Allego team have been instrumental in supporting Voya's sales strategy to ensure we're remaining competitive in the dynamic and evolving environment today."

Allego's newer customers share that sentiment:

"Before working with Allego, we had tried — and failed — to integrate our existing learning management system to another platform," said Brian Frawley, Senior Director, Sales Enablement at Quickbase. "With Allego, that integration was quick and seamless, giving us real-time visibility and reporting along with immediate benefits to our training, such as Flash Drills that help reinforce our best practices for our sales organization. We're excited to activate the full strength of the Allego platform and take advantage of its powerful combination of modern content management, learning tools, and digital sales rooms to help us stay ahead of our competition."

The recognition by Forrester comes on the heels of Allego's inclusion in Gartner's Revenue Enablement Market Guide . The report highlights several of Allego's features that improve sales performance, including Enablement AI for sellers and coaches, which has AI-based assistance that increases efficiency and effectiveness.

About Allego

Allego is the leader in modern revenue enablement technology. With Allego, you'll ready more confident teams, curate impactful content, and engage buyers effectively—all within a unified platform. What sets Allego apart is the company's expertise in harnessing social dynamics of revenue teams to foster alignment and knowledge sharing in the flow of work, driving organic adoption. This results in up to 50% reduction in software spend, 50% shorter sales cycles, and 45% higher win rates, propelling revenue growth.

Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, 5 of the 5 largest asset management companies, and many other mid-market and global enterprises across 12 industries. Learn more about revenue enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com .

