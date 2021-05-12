Allego Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for the Second Year in a Row

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

This recognition from Inc. is yet another testament to Allego's commitment to its employees. For the past four years, Allego has been named by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work based on the company's efforts to create an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for employees.The company was also recognized as a 2020 Top Place to Work in MA by The Boston Globe and one of Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For .

"The past year has certainly been challenging for all as we've adapted to remote work, but our commitment to serving customers while also creating a culture that supports our employees' work/life balance, productivity, and happiness remains unchanged," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "This recognition by Inc. as a top workplace for the second year in row is a true testament to our employees' commitment to each others' professional success, which we believe is fundamental to human happiness."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, over 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit allego.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

