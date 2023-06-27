Allego Names Erik Fowler as New Chief Revenue Officer

Former CRO of publicly traded SaaS company joins Allego to enhance revenue pipeline and processes

WALTHAM, Mass., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading provider of Modern Revenue Enablement, today announced Erik Fowler as its new chief revenue officer (CRO). Fowler brings more than 20 years of software industry experience, including his work as CRO of a multimillion-dollar publicly traded SaaS company.

Fowler's proven track record includes developing processes for client-facing functions to support rapid scale, including supporting two company listings on NASDAQ. Further, Fowler has experience building and leading cross-functional teams to execute business objectives.

"It was clear from our initial conversations that Erik understands how to deliver value to both his team and his clients," said Yuchun Lee , CEO and co-founder of Allego. "With his strategic vision, exceptional leadership and deep SaaS knowledge, I believe he has exactly what we need to drive revenue growth and strengthen Allego's position as the Modern Revenue Enablement leader."

In Fowler's most recent role, he oversaw all client-facing functions, including sales, revenue operations, sales engineering and more, to deliver enterprise cloud-based customer engagement solutions. Under Fowler's charge, the company grew from $20M to over $134M in revenue.

"It has never been more evident that we are at an inflection point in sales and marketing," Fowler said. "The way we sell is rapidly changing, and if you are not leveraging modern revenue enablement tools, you will be left behind. Allego's differentiated approach to revenue enablement is what businesses need right now, especially in today's economic climate. I'm here to support Allego's rapid growth and contribute to this exciting journey. Together, with this incredible team, we'll achieve great things."

In the last year, Allego also added Heather Moses , chief marketing officer, and Bas Brukx , chief financial officer, to its C-suite.

