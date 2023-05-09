Allego Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Leading revenue enablement platform recognized as a top employer in the U.S. for its unmatched company culture

WALTHAM, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading revenue enablement platform, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual environment.

Allego's mission is to ensure people have the skills and knowledge they need to succeed at work, and its employees are at the forefront of this passion. With a culture that values continuous learning and development, Allego empowers its employees to grow personally and professionally. The company provides opportunities for training and skill-building, as well as a supportive work environment that encourages collaboration, innovation and creativity. By fostering a strong sense of community and investing in its employees' growth, Allego not only helps its team members succeed but also ensures they can deliver the best possible solutions to their customers.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We deeply value each member of our team and owe this award to their passion and commitment to always raising the bar of our culture," says Yuchun Lee , co-founder and CEO of Allego. "At a time when employee turnover is at an all-time high, the benefits of prioritizing the well-being and job satisfaction of our team members have never been more evident. Our team members are integral to our success, and investing in them not only benefits our organization but our customers as well."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Scott Omelianuk, Inc. editor-in-chief. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

For more information on Allego or to view open positions, please visit Allego.com

About Allego

Allego provides a modern revenue enablement platform with patented technology to help accelerate deals, amp sales team productivity, and boost revenue. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence platform accelerates performance for sales, enablement, and marketing teams. Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 10 largest U.S. banks, 3 of the 5 largest U.S. insurance companies, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest U.S. wealth management companies, 14 of the 20 largest U.S. asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. For more information, visit allego.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

