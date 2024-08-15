Allego Receives Multiple Industry Honors for Innovation and Workplace Culture

Recognition from Industry Leaders Confirms Allego's Impact on Technology and Employee Satisfaction

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, the leading provider of revenue enablement solutions, is proud to announce a series of acclaimed industry awards recognizing its innovation, customer success, and leadership. These accolades underscore Allego's commitment to empowering sales teams, fostering employee well-being, and driving business growth.

The honors include today's news that Allego received a 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Award: Best Overall Sales Enablement Software Solution. This is the third time Allego has received this award. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of companies, technologies, and products in marketing, sales, and advertising technology.

Other product innovation awards that Allego received this year include:

2024 Sales & Marketing Award from Business Intelligence Group — Product of the Year, Content Management System. This is the second time Allego has received a "Sammy" award. "We are honored to recognize Allego for their achievement in this category," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "Their innovative solution is empowering businesses to gain deeper customer insights and optimize sales and marketing strategies."

Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service — Sales Enablement Solution. This is the eighth year Allego has won a Stevie award, and it is the second time the company has won in this category. "The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.

"Our consistent recognition by esteemed industry organizations is a testament to Allego's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in revenue enablement," said Yuchun Lee, Allego's CEO and co-founder. "We are dedicated to providing innovative but practical solutions that empower sales teams to perform at their best, driving success for our customers."

In addition to receiving honors for its innovative revenue enablement platform, Allego was also recognized for its exceptional workplace culture and dedication to employee support. These honors highlight Allego's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment where employees can thrive. They include:

Inc. Best Workplaces — Allego earned recognition as one of Inc. Best Workplaces, prizing employee well-being and shaping workplace values. This is the 4th time Allego was included on the Best Workplaces list.

Selling Power's Best Companies to Sell For — Allego was included on Selling Power's "60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2024" list for the fifth consecutive year. This list highlights companies that excel in creating robust and supportive sales organizations, maximizing the success and performance of their salespeople.

"We are incredibly proud of the vibrant and supportive workplace culture we have cultivated at Allego," said Lena Finch, Senior Director of People & Culture at Allego. "These honors reflect our commitment to employee well-being, growth, and development. We believe that fostering meaningful connections among employees creates a thriving workplace, which serves as the foundation for delivering exceptional results for our customers."

About Allego

Allego is the leader in modern revenue enablement technology. With Allego, you'll ready more confident teams, curate impactful content, and engage buyers effectively—all within a unified platform. What sets Allego apart is the company's expertise in harnessing social dynamics of revenue teams to foster alignment and knowledge sharing in the flow of work, driving organic adoption. This results in up to 50% reduction in software spend, 50% shorter sales cycles, and 45% higher win rates, propelling revenue growth.

Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, 5 of the 5 largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about revenue enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com .

