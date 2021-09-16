Allego Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner "Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms."

As the world becomes increasingly digital, the market for sales enablement platforms (SEPs) continues to grow. According to the Gartner report, "Demand for sales enablement platform technology has made it a core tech stack purchase for organizations with both direct and partner selling channels." When choosing an SEP, Gartner recommends seeking vendors with a holistic approach to sales enablement to support the entire sales enablement initiative, including digital sales content, training and coaching. Allego believes its an all-in-one sales enablement platform that elevates sales team performance by offering key functionality across each of these recommended capabilities identified by Gartner.

"More and more companies are turning to sales enablement platforms as they adapt to the new world of hybrid work, which has changed the way they sell, coach their sellers and collaborate on a daily basis," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "We want to lead the way in providing B2B sales teams the tools they need to be successful at virtual selling today and in the future. In our opinion, this newest recognition in Gartner research is a powerful reflection of our efforts."

The report predicts that by 2026, 30% of B2B sales cycles will be primarily run through a digital sales room (DSR) and by 2025, half of B2B sales organizations will record 75% of conversations with buyers. Given these trends, new offerings from Allego will support successful selling now and in the future.

In June, Allego launched its Digital Sales Rooms capability to provide sales professionals and prospective buyers a secure and collaborative approach to buying and selling.

capability to provide sales professionals and prospective buyers a secure and collaborative approach to buying and selling. Earlier this year, Allego announced enhancements to Allego Conversation Intelligence , that allows sales teams to automatically capture sales calls and virtual meetings and use Artificial Intelligence to perform transcription across multiple languages, automate coaching and generate alerts.

We believe, this latest recognition in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms builds on Allego's recent inclusion as a Representative Vendor in three of Gartner technology categories in the 2021 Hype CycleTM for CRM Sales Technology report: Digital Sales Rooms, Sales Enablement Platforms, and Conversational Engagement Analytics for Sales.

To learn more about Allego's inclusion in the 2021 Gartner "Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms," and download a copy of the complete report visit Allego.com .

*Gartner "Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms" by Melissa Hilbert, Mark Paine, Alastair Woolcock, Doug Bushee, August 17, 2021

Gartner, Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology, 2021, Adnan Zijadic, Melissa Hilbert, 26 July 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit Allego.com .

Contacts

Allison Rynak

617.645.0314

[email protected]

BLASTmedia for Allego

Patrick Murphy

317.806.1900 ext. 102

[email protected]

SOURCE Allego

Related Links

https://www.allego.com

