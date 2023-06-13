Allego Unveils GO, the First Modern Revenue Enablement Platform at 7th Annual Enablement Summit

The new platform offers competitive advantage for sales, enablement, and marketing teams by creating a dynamic way to unleash the power of stories for more compelling message delivery and faster revenue growth

BOSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading provider of Modern Revenue Enablement software, today unveiled GO, the first modern revenue enablement platform that brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver better experiences to customers and buyers that result in faster sales cycles and increased revenue. The announcement was made at S3, Allego's 7th annual revenue enablement summit.

The GO platform, by Allego

The expectations and behaviors of buyers have changed dramatically over the past few years, providing a fresh set of challenges for revenue teams. From longer sales cycles to larger buying committees to ever-decreasing attention spans, the old sales and marketing tactics no longer work. Delivering personalized experiences on prospects' terms in this environment requires a more modern approach.

"We have entered a new era of buying and selling. Buyers want a different experience, and today's sales, marketing, and enablement teams are ill-equipped to deliver on the expectation," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and Co-founder at Allego. "With GO, an innovative but proven enablement platform for modern buying and selling, revenue teams now have a collaborative way to deliver the right messages and stories at the right time to buyers and boost fluency and confidence across the team. Finally, there's a tech-enabled process for B2B revenue teams to create predictable conversions and scalable sales cycles that boost revenue and seller productivity."

With GO from Allego, the first modern revenue enablement platform, revenue teams can:

Shine a light on the right sales stories that strengthen learning, content, and conversations

Enable sellers to engage the entire buying team digitally and holistically throughout their buying process

Align sales, marketing, and enablement revenue and buying teams through collaboration and modern experiences

Gather AI-powered insights in the flow of work for smarter decisions and actions

"First, we're investing in a world still based on human connection and rapport established by sharing the right stories that deliver a consistent message. That's where alignment is found and value is delivered. Second, we're investing in accommodating how both sellers and buyers prefer to work based on their individual urgency, work styles, mobility needs, and the need for self-service and personalization. That's where adoption and engagement come from. And finally, we're investing in modern devices and AI technologies that bring out human potential and save us all time. That's where efficiency is gained. These are simple, powerful truths," said Andre Black, Chief Product Officer at Allego.

GO by Allego features innovations that push the boundaries of modern enablement for revenue teams in areas such as:

Delivering elegantly designed, richly curated experiences that guide content discovery and engagement on the buyer's terms

Further extending Allego's lead in mobile, video, and voice-enabled capabilities for sellers that span a broad spectrum of selling, coaching, and learning use cases

Driving a consumer-like buying experience for the entire buying team with significant new "Digital Sales Room" capabilities that help sellers add personalized value in their collaboration with buyers

Creating the most ambitious EnablementAI solution that anticipates and optimizes not only sales outcomes but also skill growth, learning mastery, and rep engagement, all at the same time

Allego customers and thought leaders have come together this week at S3, which runs through June 14, to share their success stories.

"We are thrilled to share our story at S3. Adopting an end-to-end revenue enablement platform is helping our sales and marketing teams to be more agile and effective. Allego is transforming how we engage with our selling organization and their ability to deliver meaningful experiences at every customer touchpoint," said Dave Snyder, Director, Global Commercial Communications at Smith+Nephew. "We're excited to unlock new levels of opportunity, success, and growth as we continue to roll out the platform globally."

S3 features an all-star lineup of thought leaders, including Allego customers, partners, and executives. Presenters include leaders from Forrester, Salesforce, Smith+Nephew, Fidelity Investments, TIAA, and dozens more. Hundreds of top marketing, enablement, sales training, and learning and development leaders are attending to learn, exchange ideas, and network.

The GO Platform is readily available today. For more information about Allego's Modern Revenue Enablement platform, visit: https://www.allego.com/platform/revenue-enablement/ .

Or see how it can work for you and your team, by scheduling a demo now: https://www.allego.com/content/request-demo/.

About Allego

Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. The company provides revenue teams with the actionable insight they need to curate the right content, get sellers ready with the right message, and engage with buyers in the right way at the right time for faster sales cycles and greater revenue. Dual-headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, and Newcastle, UK, Allego enables leading companies to progress from basic coaching and learning to a more collaborative approach across marketing, enablement, and sales teams that result in better experiences for customers and buyers. Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 10 largest U.S. banks, 3 of the 5 largest U.S. insurance companies, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest U.S. wealth management companies, 14 of the 20 largest U.S. asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. www.allego.com.

Allego Contacts

BLASTmedia for Allego

Raven Carpenter

317.806.1900 ext. 171

[email protected]

SOURCE Allego