Allego Wins Best Overall Sales Enablement Software Solution in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Allego , the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, is the winner of the 'Best Overall Sales Enablement Software Solution' in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards .

Allego is an all-in-one solution for virtual learning and enablement, featuring a modern user interface for teams to quickly learn critical skills, find the right content at the moment of need and collaborate more effectively with peers from anywhere in the world.

"Allego and our customers thrive because together, we've dropped the notion that one-size-fits all training and enablement is sufficient for today's hybrid sales teams," said Wayne St. Amand, Chief Marketing Officer at Allego. "We will continue to challenge the status quo and further develop new sales enablement solutions for onboarding, training, coaching, content management and collaboration to meet the continually evolving needs of the world's fastest-growing brands and their distributed teams."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the fields of marketing, sales and advertising technology.

