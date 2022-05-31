Allego's® Sixth Annual S3 Reveals Insights into Orchestrating Sales Success in the Hybrid Era

Allego's hybrid customer conference gathered more than 700 attendees to discuss best sales enablement practices for long-term success

WALTHAM, Mass., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced more than 700 marketing, sales, enablement, sales training and learning and development leaders attended the company's sixth annual Sales Success Summit (S3) . The hybrid event, held May 23-25 at the Seaport Hotel in Boston and online, included keynotes from Allego executives and various sessions from Allego customers and partners, such as Fidelity Investments, eSentire, S&P Global, Inspire Medical and Corporate Visions.

The event included over a dozen keynotes and breakout sessions, each uncovering new ideas and best practices to solve today's sales enablement challenges. Sessions were focused on teaching attendees how to orchestrate sales success, with topics including "How to Uncover the Value, Proving ROI of Your Sales Learning & Enablement Program," "New Ways to Drive Continuous Learning," and "The Secrets of Successful Hybrid Selling."

Keynotes

Commencing the event was a keynote from Benjamin Zander, world famous conductor and musical director of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. During the session, Zander revealed the distinctions of leadership, teamwork, creativity and coaching gained from a lifetime of conducting. Following Zander's opening keynote, Yuchun Lee , Allego CEO and Co-founder, shared insight into the state of the industry and Allego's vision, while Andre Black , Allego Chief Product Officer, unveiled the 2022 product roadmap.

"While our customers have adapted to the challenges of sales enablement in today's hybrid world, best practices are continuously changing and can vary by industry," said Lee. "S3 enables us to gather the most forward-thinking and innovative minds across industries to ensure our customers are equipped with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve sales enablement success today."

The final day of the event included Allego's Trailblazer Showcase, where Allego customers Johnson & Johnson Vision, Corporate Visions, Strategic Financial Solutions and DJO Enovis shared insight into their innovative Allego use cases. Following the Trailblazer Showcase, Jim Davidson, a resilience expert, mountain climbing expedition leader and New York Times best-selling author, gave the closing keynote. In his session, Davidson shared his insight on resilience in the areas of personal life, teamwork and leadership.

"Attending S3 allowed me to collaborate with peers from so many industries, meet Allego leaders, and discover some awesome new techniques and approaches to take back to our Allego platform users at Berry Global," said Will Ambros, Learning Architect & Content Program Manager at Berry Global. "I spent the majority of the sessions just nodding my head! I love confirming that we are indeed on the right track with what we have in mind for our team."

Product Preview

S3 included a preview of Allego 7, the newest major release of the company's sales enablement platform, which will launch in Q2. Allego 7 will include multiple new features, each focused on sales enablement that wins buyers and sellers with streamlined user interfaces, more customizable layout and guided content customization, next generation virtual learning experiences, and powerful new analytics capabilities that save time and impact business results.

To learn more about the keynote presentations or new products, please visit allego.com .

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a hybrid world. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Allego is AI-driven and seller-centric, with the power, agility, insight, and ease teams need to drive results—all in a single app. More than 650,000 professionals use Allego to equip sellers with intelligent training, coaching, and content that engages and converts buyers. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at allego.com .

Allego Contacts

Allison Rynak

617.645.0314

[email protected]

BLASTmedia for Allego

Nikita Robinson

317.806.1900 ext. 174

[email protected]

SOURCE Allego