Allegra Airways Introduces Revolutionary Nationwide Mapping Tool Providing Outdoor Enthusiasts with Real-Time Routes with Less Pollen and Less Air Pollution

Boy Band Icon and Allergy Sufferer Lance Bass Raises Awareness of First-of-its-Kind Navigation Tool Helping People Breathe Cleaner Air

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegra, a leading brand in allergy relief, announced today the nationwide launch of Allegra Airways, a groundbreaking navigation tool designed to help outdoor enthusiasts find real-time walking, biking, and running routes with cleaner air based on hyperlocal pollen and air pollution levels on a street-by-street basis. Recent studies show that air pollution alters the pollen structure, releasing more allergens and making pollen more "aggressive." 1,2 These allergens can likely penetrate deeper into your airways, provoking more severe allergy symptoms1,2. What's more concerning is that seasonal allergy symptoms are on the rise, with an estimated 50% of the global population expected to have an allergic disease by 2050.3

"As a brand dedicated to empowering allergy sufferers to live their greatness, Allegra is thrilled to introduce Allegra Airways, a tool that goes beyond traditional solutions, and brings true innovation to the category and deepens our engagement with our consumer," said Jordana Barish, US Allegra Brand Head. "By harnessing hyperlocal data on pollen and air pollution levels, Allegra Airways guides people along cleaner routes, making an invisible problem visible and enabling people to pursue their passions outdoors with confidence."

Developed in collaboration with Ambee, a renowned climate and environmental data intelligence company, Allegra Airways enables users to input their start and end destinations at https://airways.allegra.com/ and calculate the cleanest routes based on real-time pollen concentrations and air pollution data from Ambee. "We are thrilled to partner with Allegra on this cutting-edge technology that provides a real time solution for allergy sufferers across the U.S.," explained Jaideep Singh Bachher, co-founder of Ambee.

To mark the national launch, Allegra is partnering with boy band legend, Lance Bass, an allergy sufferer, LA outdoor enthusiast, and parent, to raise awareness of the increase in worsening allergy symptoms and how Allegra Airways helps him. "I use Allegra Airways to navigate the cleanest routes as I go about my day in LA including my daily walks with my twins," Lance shared. "I have a lot of exciting projects coming up this year and need to stay on my game and not let my allergy symptoms get in the way."

Experience Allegra Airways at SXSW

Allegra Airways will debut at SXSW, a global event that sits at the intersection of innovation and culture. On March 9th and 10th, purple Allegra-branded pedicabs fitted with Allegra Airways technology will transport visitors around downtown Austin to find the cleanest route based on real-time data from Ambee where pollen concentrations and air pollution are at its lowest.

Join the Allegra Airways community to learn more about how air pollution impacts pollen and how Allegra Airways can help you breathe easy. Visit https://airways.allegra.com/ to find your path to clean air.

About Allegra

Allegra® Allergy is an oral antihistamine available over the counter at full prescription strength to relieve indoor and outdoor allergy symptoms, including sneezing, runny nose, itchy, watery eyes, and itchy nose or throat. It provides fast, non-drowsy relief that starts in just one hour and stays strong for 24 hours. Allegra can be used by adults and children 2 years of age and older. For more information, visit www.Allegra.com. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, US, the makers of Allegra, was recently B Corp certified. This distinction highlights the company's commitment for an inclusive and regenerative economy through its social and environmental impact. Sanofi US CHC believes that healthier people and a healthy planet go hand in hand.

About Ambee

Ambee is a climate and environmental intelligence technology company that provides real-time and accurate data to empower businesses, individuals and communities to make informed decisions for better outcomes.

