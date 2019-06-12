Allegra Marketing Print Mail Teams with the American Red Cross for #MissingType Campaign

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To extend awareness of the need for blood donations, Allegra Marketing Print Mail is backing the annual American Red Cross Missing Types campaign. From June 11 - 30, sponsors are seeking new blood donors and encouraging past givers to "roll up their sleeves" and help meet the critical need for blood donations.

Summer is one of the most challenging times of the year for the Red Cross to collect blood and platelet donations with schools that host blood drives on break and many people enjoying vacation and other seasonal activities. Yet patients don't get a vacation from needing lifesaving blood during the summer months. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and it can only come from volunteer donors. Blood and platelets are needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

New and current donors can do their important part to help fill in the missing types and ensure blood is available for patients in need. Visit www.redcross.org/Allegra to locate a blood drive location near you or make a monetary donation.

"The campaign draws attention to the 'missing' blood types by removing the letters A, B and O from brands' logos, websites and social media pages," said Jessica Eng, vice president of Marketing for Allegra Network. "We're pleased to be a part of this important initiative that fulfills a critical need in communities across the country where our franchise owners live and work. Giving back is part of being a values-driven organization, and this is a perfect fit."

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, according to the Red Cross. Survey data shows that about 45 percent of people know someone who's been impacted by a blood transfusion, but only 3 percent of the U.S. population donates.

Independently owned and operated Allegra centers offer comprehensive marketing and printing solutions for businesses and nonprofit organizations, including graphic design, marketing strategy, full-color printing, signs, posters and banners, mailing services, promotional products and online print management solutions.

