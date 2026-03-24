Allegra® Returns to Andretti Global as Primary Partner for Marcus Ericsson

INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andretti Global, a racing team under the TWG Motorsports umbrella, announced today that Allegra®, an Opella brand and a leading non-drowsy over-the-counter (OTC) allergy relief brand, returns as the primary partner for the No. 28 Honda of Marcus Ericsson this season beginning at Barber Motorsports Park and continuing through the Streets of Long Beach and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. This marks Allegra's second consecutive year as primary partner for Marcus Ericsson.

Andretti Global, a racing team under the TWG Motorsports umbrella, announced today that Allegra®, an Opella brand and a leading non-drowsy over-the-counter (OTC) allergy relief brand, returns as the primary partner for the No. 28 Honda of Marcus Ericsson this season beginning at Barber Motorsports Park and continuing through the Streets of Long Beach and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

The 2026 partnership builds on the success of last year's collaboration at the historic 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 where Allegra and Andretti Global teamed up to highlight the natural connection between the worlds of racing and allergy relief, both of which demand sharp focus and peak performance.

To complement its fast-acting formula, Allegra is leveraging Walmart's convenience and speed to ensure consumers can access relief quickly when allergies strike. Walmart Express Delivery can deliver Allegra in less than an hour, helping consumers get back to their day without the brain fog due to drowsiness.

Across all three races this season, Allegra will tap into the speed and precision of the Andretti pit crew. If Ericsson's crew beats the clock during their pit stop, Allegra will "beat it too," unlocking Allegra-specific Walmart deals that allow consumers to take advantage of Express Delivery service and experience fast, non-drowsy relief even faster.

For drivers like Ericsson and the Andretti team, staying mentally clear is critical, which is why Allegra's fast, non-drowsy formula is a natural fit for providing powerful symptom relief without the brain fog due to drowsiness.

"I'm excited to have Allegra back said Marcus Ericsson, Driver, Andretti Global. "As someone who deals with seasonal allergies, I know how important it is to stay focused during a busy race season. I'm sure fans are going to be excited to see the Allegra car back on track."

This season, Allegra expands its presence from the high-speed oval of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the technical challenges of road and street circuits while deepening its partnership with world-class athlete Ericsson. The expanded footprint reflects the brand's focus on supporting clarity and confidence throughout a demanding race season – both on track and in everyday life.

"We're proud to return for a second year with Andretti and to cheer Marcus on through three key races this season," said Samuel Morisse, Vice President Allegra Brand, Opella North America . "INDYCAR is the perfect backdrop to show how Allegra delivers fast, allergy relief with no impact on focus and this year's beat‑the‑clock pit stop challenge brings fans directly into the action."

"Watching our relationship with Allegra grow over the past year has been rewarding," said Jill Gregory, President, Andretti Global. "There are clear parallels between the focus and performance required in motorsports and what Allegra delivers for its users, making the expansion of this partnership to additional races a great next step for both of us."

Back for his eighth INDYCAR season and third with Andretti Global, 2022 Indianapolis 500 Champion Marcus Ericsson has recorded 27 top-10 finishes on permanent road courses and three street-circuit victories. Since joining Andretti Global for the 2024 season, Ericsson has earned one podium and four top-five finishes, adding to his four career INDYCAR wins and 11 podiums across 116 starts.

The No. 28 Allegra® Honda will take the green flag for the first time at Barber Motorsports Park on Friday, March 27, with the 90-lap race airing live on FOX on Sunday, March 15 at 1:00 PM ET.

About Allegra®

Allegra® is a leading over-the-counter allergy relief brand that offers powerful, non-drowsy allergy symptom relief so consumers can stay focused, clear, and in control. Allegra® products are designed to relieve even the tough allergy symptoms—without slowing you down. For more information, visit www.allegra.com.

About Opella

Opella is the self-care challenger with the purest and third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people's hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting. At the core of this mission is our 100 loved brands, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world's most loved brands, including Allegra, Buscopan, Doliprane, Dulcolax, Enterogermina, Essentiale , Mucosolvan, and Xyzal. B Corp certified globally, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.

About Andretti Global

Andretti Global, part of TWG Motorsports, is a leader in motorsports and innovation born from the legacy of the Andretti family. Competing across INDYCAR, INDY NXT and Formula E, the Andretti Global team combines a wealth of knowledge with a shared passion for excellence. The team drives advancements in performance and sustainability, inspiring fans and industries worldwide from its headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, visit AndrettiGlobal.com

Media contact:

Suzanne Jacobson

[email protected]

SOURCE Allegra