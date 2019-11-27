Allegro Dadeland Celebrates Its Grand Opening And Redefines Senior Living With Inspired Living!

A Proclamation from the City of Miami that declared November 14 th as Allegro Dadeland Senior Living Day , a Congratulatory Certificate from the Mayor's office of Miami-Dade County, and a Proclamation for Success from the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce were presented during the ceremony. Linda Price, Executive Director of Allegro Dadeland, commented: "Our objective is to redefine senior living as inspired senior living. That means an empowered, active lifestyle for seniors that is based on choice, engagement and high-touch service in a luxurious setting. This isn't what you think senior living is, it is what senior living should be."

Located in vibrant downtown Dadeland, Allegro brings a refreshing approach to luxury senior living for independent, active seniors. Today's seniors want a different kind of living options, their life is invigorated with wide-ranging lifestyle amenities, exceptional cuisine and exemplary individualized service. Residents can really enjoy their independence with all the luxuries and amenities they are accustomed to and spare themselves from the tedious responsibilities of owning and maintaining a home.

The high-rise pet-friendly community offers 212 modern and functional private apartments ranging from 750sq – 1,757sq, upscale finishes, on-site amenities such as housekeeping and transportation, multiple dining venues, rooftop bar, wine room, fitness center, salon, theater, valet parking, astounding communal spaces and an amazing pool area. For more information or to schedule a tour, call 786-500-5500 or visit http://www.allegrodadeland.com.

About Allegro

Allegro is a respected leader in the senior living industry, actively engaged in ownership, operations, project development and property management services of luxury senior living residential communities for active, independent seniors and those requiring assisted living and memory care services. For more information visit http://www.allegroliving.com.

SOURCE Allegro