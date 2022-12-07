Allegro MedSpa of Santa Rosa, CA One of the First Practices to Offer DAXXIFY™

Dr. Heather Furnas and Dr. Francisco Canales' Northern California medical spa, Allegro MedSpa, announces they will offer DAXXIFY, a longer-lasting neuromodulator, starting on December 12, 2022.

Co-founders and board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Heather Furnas and Dr. Francisco Canales are proud to be one of the first practices in Northern California to offer the long-awaited, longer-lasting Botox-type neurotoxin.

"We are committed to providing the latest and most advanced injectables to our patients," explains Dr. Furnas. "Patients in Northern California and beyond come to Allegro MedSpa to receive the safest, most natural-looking anti-aging results possible."

Revance Aesthetics is initially releasing DAXXIFY to only the top 1% of neuromodulator injecting practices nationwide, making Allegro MedSpa one of only six Northern California practices to offer DAXXIFY ahead of its official release in summer 2023.

DAXXIFY or "DAXXI" is a neuromodulating injectable, similar to Botox®, Dysport®, Xeomin®, and Jeuveau®, that temporarily blocks nerve signals to treated muscles. DAXXIFY is precisely injected into facial muscles to reduce muscle activity and diminish expression lines and wrinkles and prevent lax skin from forming. DAXXIFY is FDA-approved to treat glabellar lines (frown lines between the eyebrows also known as the "11s"), and can be used off-label in other areas to treat horizontal forehead creases, crow's feet, or be used for lip shaping (a "lip flip").

What makes DAXXIFY different from other neuromodulators is how long its anti-aging results last. Clinical trials showed that DAXXIFY lasted for more than 6 months for more than half of the patients and up to 9 months for some. DAXXIFY features a proprietary Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT) that allows the toxin to attach to a protein, which helps to extend DAXXIFY's effects. Patients may need as few as 2 treatments each year to maintain their results with DAXXIFY. Additionally, DAXXIFY does not contain any human or animal by-products; some thus consider DAXXIFY to be a "cleaner" neuromodulator option.

In-office DAXXIFY treatments will be available starting on December 12, 2022. Patients are invited to call Allegro MedSpa at 707-537-2123 to book their DAXXIFY appointment now.

About Allegro MedSpa: Board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Heather Furnas and Dr. Francisco Canales specialize in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures as well as non-surgical treatments. Co-founders of Plastic Surgery Associates and Allegro MedSpa, they have offices in both Santa Rosa and Novato, California. Allegro MedSpa of Santa Rosa is located at 4625 Quigg Dr #1, Santa Rosa, CA 95409. Allegro MedSpa of Novato is located at 690 De Long Ave #100, Novato, CA 94945. The practice can be reached by phone at (707) 537-2123 or by visiting www.dayspa.com .

