Allegro Restaurant in Little Italy Rings in 2026 with a Festive New Year's Eve Prix Fixe Menu

The beloved Italian dining destination invites guests to celebrate New Year's Eve with an elevated multi-course dining experience in the heart of San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegro Restaurant, a longtime staple in San Diego's Little Italy dining scene, will welcome the arrival of 2026 with a special New Year's Eve prix fixe menu available on Tuesday, December 31, 2025.

Created exclusively for the holiday, the prix fixe menu highlights Allegro's signature Italian cuisine through a thoughtfully curated multi-course experience. Guests can look forward to an elegant progression of dishes, beginning with refined antipasti, followed by house-made pastas, elevated entrées, and indulgent desserts to end the evening on a celebratory note. The menu is designed to reflect both the warmth of traditional Italian cooking and the elevated feel of a once-a-year occasion.

Known for its inviting ambiance and neighborhood charm, Allegro offers an ideal setting for New Year's Eve celebrations, whether guests are enjoying an intimate dinner for two or gathering with friends and family before ringing in the new year. Located in the heart of Little Italy, the restaurant places diners just steps away from San Diego's most vibrant nightlife and midnight festivities.

"New Year's Eve is all about coming together, slowing down, and sharing an exceptional meal," said the Allegro team. "This prix fixe menu allows us to showcase our favorite flavors and techniques while giving guests a memorable way to close out the year and welcome the next."

The New Year's Eve prix fixe menu will be offered for dinner service only on December 31, 2025. Reservations are highly recommended, as availability is limited and demand is expected to be high.

Allegro Restaurant

Little Italy, San Diego

📍 1536 India St, San Diego, CA 92101

📅 New Year's Eve Prix Fixe Menu - December 31, 2025

