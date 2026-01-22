Allelica Licenses University of Cambridge BOADICEA Model to Deliver Comprehensive Breast Cancer Risk Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allelica, a precision medicine company focused on genomic risk assessment for common diseases, today announced that it has entered into a commercial license agreement with Cambridge Enterprise, the innovation office of the University of Cambridge, to incorporate the BOADICEA v7 breast cancer risk prediction model into its clinical risk assessment platform.

The BOADICEA model is a widely used and extensively validated breast cancer risk prediction framework that integrates rare pathogenic variants in high- and moderate-risk genes, polygenic risk scores, family history, and clinical risk factors into a single, quantitative estimate of future breast cancer risk. Through this license, Allelica is authorized to deploy the BOADICEA v7 model within its commercial offerings for use by healthcare professionals in clinical care.

By integrating BOADICEA with its existing multi-ancestry polygenic risk score infrastructure, Allelica aims to provide clinicians with a more comprehensive and clinically aligned assessment of breast cancer risk, enabling informed decisions around screening, prevention, and patient management.

"Accurate breast cancer risk assessment requires the integration of monogenic and polygenic genetic variation alongside established clinical risk factors," said Giordano Botta, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Allelica. "This license allows us to combine validated monogenic and polygenic risk, and clinical factors into a unified framework that reflects how risk is evaluated in real clinical settings."

The BOADICEA breast cancer risk model was developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, is endorsed by clinical management guidelines in several countries, and is widely used as part of the CanRisk webtool in clinical and academic settings worldwide.

Allelica's platform is designed to support clinical usage of advanced genomic risk models, with a focus on multi-ancestry performance, regulatory-grade validation, and integration into real-world care pathways.

About Allelica

Allelica is a precision medicine company enabling the adoption of genomics in the prevention and management of common diseases. The company develops and implements multi-ancestry polygenic risk scores and integrated genetic risk models for use in clinical care, supporting physicians, health systems, and laboratories worldwide.

About Cambridge Enterprise

Cambridge Enterprise is the innovation arm of the University of Cambridge. Through Cambridge Enterprise, University of Cambridge research and expertise continues to deliver life-changing outcomes with world-changing impact. We provide the diverse support needed by researchers, innovators and talented teams tackling the challenges facing the world today. We connect, empower and enable the transformation of Cambridge research into purposeful social and economic global impacts.

