Allelica to provide multi-ancestry polygenic risk score to Baylor College of Medicine for clinical implementation

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allelica, market leader in clinical solutions for polygenic risk score analysis and reporting, has announced a strategic collaboration with leading health sciences institution, Baylor College of Medicine (BCM), to integrate clinical, multi-ancestry polygenic risk score (PRS) testing into BCM's extensive patient services portfolio. This marks a significant milestone in making world class genomic medicine accessible, equitable, and impactful for patients across diverse communities.

Allelica's PRS solution enables more precise identification of patients' genetic risk for coronary artery disease and other diseases and traits. The innovative testing method empowers physicians to tailor clinical management strategies, elevating the standard of patient care.

"Collaborating with Baylor is a tremendous step forward in making high-quality PRS testing accessible to individuals of all ancestral backgrounds," said Giordano Bottà, CEO and Co-founder of Allelica. "We are proud to work with Baylor towards our mission of accelerating the transition from sick care to healthcare."

In a presentation at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) annual meeting last November, Allelica and Baylor shared results supporting the implementation of a comprehensive clinical workflow for PRS testing in multiple ancestries.

"PRS are of high interest to our clinical partners. We've been working closely with Allelica to ensure a robust analytical framework that takes into account the diversity of our patient population," said Dr. Eric Venner, Associate Professor and Director of Clinical Informatics at the BCM Human Genome Sequencing Center.

Baylor is one of several institutions working with Allelica to provide clinical PRS testing to patients. Clinical PRS testing is quickly gaining traction across disease areas, including preventive cardiology and oncology, and across multiple health systems in the US and abroad, improving care for diverse patient populations at scale.

The BCM Human Genome Sequencing Center is employing Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) technology together with Allelica's PREDICT software for PRS analysis and reporting. BCM is utilizing the on-premises version of Allelica's PREDICT software. PREDICT is available for laboratories as an in-lab solution or on the cloud and is compatible with WGS data and genome-wide microarray.

A key aspect of Allelica and BCM's joint efforts is the focus on closing the equity gap in genomic medicine. By making PRS testing available to individuals of all ancestries through the use of multi-ancestry PRSs, Allelica aims to ensure that diverse populations benefit equally from the latest advancements in genomic testing.

About Allelica

Allelica is a leading genomic software company that specializes in secure and scalable solutions to implement clinical bioinformatics solutions. Through the incorporation of genetics into disease risk assessments, Allelica is helping to build the foundations of preventive genomics medicine. To learn more, visit allelica.com.

SOURCE Allelica, Inc.