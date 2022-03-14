Allen Barron retires from Graves & Co. Consulting, Bill Vail to serve as Executive Vice President

HOUSTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graves & Co. Consulting, a professional independent reservoir engineering firm to the oil and gas industry, announced today that Allen C. Barron, Executive Vice President, retired from Graves & Co. Consulting on March 11, 2022, after a distinguished 50+year career in the energy industry. "On behalf of all of our Graves colleagues, I want to extend our deepest thanks to Allen," said John L. Graves, President. "Allen has contributed a great deal to the success of Graves & Co. Consulting. These efforts have included working to grow the firm's client base, serving as an expert in litigation proceedings, guiding our younger engineers and leading numerous engineering projects, all of which has positioned us for continued success. Allen will be missed, and we wish him the very best in his retirement."

Graves & Co. Consulting also announced today that William W. "Bill" Vail, Jr., who currently serves as Senior Reservoir Engineer, has been promoted to Executive Vice President effective March 14, 2022. Mr. Vail joined Graves & Co. Consulting in December 2019. Prior thereto from 2007 to 2019, he served as a Vice President of DeGolyer & MacNaughton and the principal coordinator for a range of project locations in the Lower 48 States, Canada, Trinidad, India and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Mr. Vail has served in positions of increasing responsibility at Marshall Miller & Associates, Statoil Energy, L. A. Martin & Associates, and Transco Exploration. In 2010, Mr. Vail co-authored SPEE's Monograph 3. Mr. Vail holds an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Tulsa. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Texas and the Province of Alberta, Canada.

Graves & Co. Consulting provides engineering and geological studies, financial analysis and technical evaluations of oil and gas assets for use in annual reports, field development planning, mergers and acquisitions, litigation and regulatory filings. Graves serves public and private E&P companies, banks, private equity firms, royalty trusts and mineral owners with assets throughout the United States, South America and Europe.

